PDP Southwest Chairman Decries FG Withholding LG Funds as Crime to Humanity 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Vice Chairman South West of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Kamorudeen Ajisafe, weekend, slammed the federal government over the continue withholding of the local governments allocations meant for councils in Osun State, saying the action was an offence against humanity.

Ajisafe also opined that President Bola Tinubu has not reciprocated the good gesture extended to him by Governor Ademola Adeleke, adding that the federal government was depriving Osun people of their fundamental rights to funds and welfare because of politics.

The PDP chieftain, in a telephone interview with THISDAY, stressed that Adeleke should be given credit for the way he has handled the finances of the state despite the absence of local government allocations.

According to him, “Ademola Adeleke of Osun, has declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s second term. Isn’t it the same President that is withholding Osun State local government funds? Let’s see how it goes.

“The people of the state are not fools. If not that the Adeleke family is strong morally and financially, and the governor is committed to good governance, how would the state have survived the blockade?”

He reiterated that Adeleke has been depriving himself of many things to make the state better, saying, “He is not taking security votes and has been travelling on his family’s private jets. He has been saving money to do all the projects in the state.”

He equally remarked that Adeleke has also been paying the half-salary the APC government owed workers, despite the LG funds seizure, and has also been paying pensioners across the board. Let’s give him credit.

“If Nigeria was a nation you and I expect it to be, nobody would have been able to seize the LG funds. You are depriving a lot of people of their fundamental rights to funds and welfare because of politics. That is an offence against mankind,” he said.