NLA Demands Urgent Action to Resuscitate Public Libraries

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Nigerian Library Association (NLA) has demanded immediate action from relevant authorities to resuscitate the current state of public libraries in the country.

The President of the Association, Dr. Lawal Umar, made the appeal in Katsina at the 9th annual conference of the national librarian with state librarians and chairmen of state public library boards.

He said the condition of the nation’s public libraries was in dire need of urgent interventions and resuscitation by concerned authorities for learning and development to thrive.

He lamented that public library services are nonexistent in most states and local governments of the federation and the few existing ones need total overhauling.

Umar said: “The state and condition of public library services in Nigeria is in dire need of urgent intervention and resuscitation by the ASA.

“It’s an undeniable fact that in the majority of our states and LGAs, public library services are nonexistent and the few existing ones need total re-engineering.”

He emphasised the need for relevant authorities to revamp the Nigerian public libraries because they are the nation’s dynamic hubs of information, creativity and social change.

He added that the Nigerian public libraries had the unique opportunity to become powerful engines for national development if properly empowered and supported.

According to him, public libraries cultivate a culture of lifelong learning, empowering citizens with the skills they need to adapt, thrive and foster a sense of shared identity and community.

“To reposition our libraries, we must first embrace innovation; we must prioritize inclusiveness; we must focus on community empowerment and partnerships,” he added.

In his remarks, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda said repositioning public libraries would unlock numerous opportunities for innovation, inclusivity and empowerment for socio-economic development of the country.

Represented by the Commissioner for Higher and Technical Education, Isa Mohammed, Radda urged stakeholders to work assiduously to revamp the nation’s public libraries.

Describing libraries as hubs for learning and community engagements, the governor admonished participants of the two-day conference to harness the library’s power of innovation, inclusivity and partnership to empower citizens.