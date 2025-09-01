House Dismisses Alleged Gang-up Against Abbas

*Confirms their grievances against Speaker

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives, has dismissed reports of any gang-up against Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen.

A national newspaper (not THISDAY), had reported that the lawmakers were preparing for a showdown with the speaker when the House reconvenes on September 23.

However, in a statement, yesterday, spokesperson for the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi, maintained that the lawmakers remained solidly behind Abbas.

He accused the paper of elevating isolated remarks and informal conversations from House WhatsApp groups as if they represent the official position of any House caucus or the House itself.

“Contrary to insinuations of an impending ‘showdown’, the House remains united under the leadership of Hon. Abbas Tajudeen Speaker of the House.

“With 360 members from every part of Nigeria, across diverse political, ethnic, and religious backgrounds, the House reflects the nation’s full heterogeneity.

“Honourable Members are free to express opinions in both formal and informal settings on matters affecting their constituencies and privileges.

“However, such expressions when reported, especially when not balanced by differing viewpoints, do not constitute resolutions or positions of any caucus,” Rotimi noted.

Rotimi stressed that the House operated according to established parliamentary procedures, through which caucus leaders, committees, or individual members could formally table issues for the leadership or, where necessary, for debate and resolution by the entire chamber.

He was of the opinion that informal conversations were normal in a vibrant democracy but could not represent official positions.

“It is to the Speaker’s credit that, despite this diversity, the 10th Assembly has remained united, reaching common positions on national issues through consensus building and allowing every Member a voice.

“The House remains focused on preparing for resumption on September 23, 2025, with renewed commitment to national priorities.

“Some issues referenced in the report conflate genuine concerns with sensationalism. Delayed contractor payments are a national challenge and not peculiar to the constituency projects nominated by Honourable members.

“For many weeks, the House Leadership, through the Appropriations Committees, has engaged the Honourable Minister of Finance. Payments have commenced and the Leadership is committed to ensuring all outstanding 2024 obligations are settled expeditiously.

“Honourable Members face pressure from constituents expecting nominated projects to be implemented in line with participatory development.

“The Leadership stresses that, in accordance with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, constituency projects are essential for extending government presence nationwide. While these agitations are valid, they must be understood within current fiscal realities and not misrepresented.”