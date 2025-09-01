Edo School Emerges Winner of NCDMB, NGOs STEM Programme On Robotics

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Ozolua Grammar School, Ologbo, Edo State, has emerged the winner of a 16-week STEM training programme on robotics, defeating eight other secondary schools at the grand finale held in Effurun, Delta State.

The programme, themed ‘Robotics for a Sustainable and Inclusive Skilled Economy,’ was organised for selected schools across Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, and Rivers States.

It was facilitated by Contego Servo, Odyssey Educational Foundation and Phoenix Girls Tech Foundation and sponsored by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Girls and Tech Foundation, Dr Elizabeth Eterigho, emphasised that robotics is not just a learning tool but a gateway to innovation and critical thinking, essential for the 21st-century workforce.

The training aimed to empower students with hands-on experience in robotics while encouraging creativity and technical problem-solving.

“Over the past four months, we have embarked on an inspiring journey of discovery, innovation and empowerment.

“Teachers and students from various secondary schools have come together not only to learn the fundamentals of robotics, programming and applied STEM, but to envision a future where knowledge translates into skills and skills translate into solutions.

“The projects and prototypes they will showcase today are not just exercises in robotics; they are expressions of creativity, teamwork and determination that reflect the power of STEM education in shaping lives and societies,” she said.

According to Eterigho, the programme had proved that when given the opportunity, “our young people can dream, design and deliver solutions that matter”.

She commended the sole sponsor of the programme, NCDMB, saying that together, “we are laying the foundation for an economy that values skills, sustainability, and inclusiveness”.

A representative of the NCDMB, Mr Weyinmi Ebiyon, said that the programme was designed to enhance the quality of education in the country.

Ebiyon, on behalf of the board, commended the resource persons and trainers and urged the trainees to put into proper use the knowledge acquired from the training.

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mrs Rose Ezewu, commended the NCDMB and the facilitators for putting the training together.

She assured them that the state government would key into the programme to elevate the knowledge of students in the state in areas of STEM robotic education.

Iwere Secondary School, Koko in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State came second, while Nana Model College, Warri in Warri South LGA emerged third.

Other schools with representatives were: Community Secondary School, Kalio-Ama Okrika and Community Secondary School, Rumuoro Ogbakiri Emuoha, both in Rivers State.

Ajoki Secondary School, Ajoki, in Edo State; Okotie Eboh Grammar School, Sapele in Delta State; CSS Okutukutu/Etegwe and Epie National High School Kpansia, Yenagoa, in Bayelsa State also took part in the training.

A teacher from Ozolua Grammar School, Ologbo, Mr. Okoh Isaac, expressed gratitude to God for the victory.

He commended the organisers and sponsor of the programme and urged government to invest more in technology.