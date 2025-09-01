  • Monday, 1st September, 2025

2025 Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament Set to Elevate Sporting Calendar

   This year’s edition of the prestigious Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament at the Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf Section, will tees off with fun and fanfare in a celebration of golf, culture, and national pride from Saturday 20th September, 2025. Organised  annually by the Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association (IGCNA) to commemorate Nigeria’s independence, the Nigeria Cup, has grown into a major sporting and social event. 

This year’s edition promises exciting golf competitions, cultural showcases, networking opportunities, and youth development initiatives.“ 

The Nigeria Cup is more than a tournament—it is a national celebration of unity, excellence, and sportsmanship,” said Mr. Wale Onaolapo, Chairman Organizing Committee. 

“In 2025, we are raising the standard even higher.” Seen as the most prestigious golf tournament in the highbrow golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938, the Nigeria Cup has grown to become the most sought-after golf tournament in Nigeria. 

According to Dr. Ayo Adegboye, Chairman Sponsorship sub-committee, “partnering the Nigeria Cup is a big deal for very discerning Corporates. With enhanced brand visibility through digital and on-course placements, content creation for promotional materials, networking and direct engagement opportunities with high calibre individuals in a relaxed environment can only mean good return on investment, the type that only Ikoyi Club 1938 can offer.” The tournament will attract top golfers, corporate partners, and enthusiasts from across Nigeria and beyond. 

Dr Adegboye stressed that spectators and guests can also look forward to a thrilling experience, top quality entertainment and opportunities to connect with business leaders from diverse sectors of the economy.

The week-long Nigeria Cup event would feature tournaments for professionals, men, women and children. 

Hundreds of golfers are expected to participate in the various tournaments throughout the week, which will end with a gala night to honor the winners and celebrate Nigeria’s  heritage.

