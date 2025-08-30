Wike: Rivers Emergency Rule Expires September 18

*Describes LG elections as peaceful

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said with the conduct of the local government election in the State Saturday, the coast is now clear to end the state of emergency in the state, which he said would expire on September 18.

Despite the controversy that marked the August 30 Local Government Council election, Wike hailed residents of the state and the electoral body for what he described as a peaceful election.

The FCT Minister, who is a former governor of the state, made the assertion Saturday while speaking with journalists shortly after casting his vote at Unit 007, Ward 9, Rumueprikom in Obio/Akpor local government area of the state.

Responding to questions from journalists at the polling unit, Wike said “Having done this, then the coast is clear for the state of emergency to be lifted, meaning that the local government has representatives, the state government has its own elected representatives, so we are good to go”.

Wike who expressed the optimism that by September 18, this year, the emergency rule will be lifted, noted that all suspended elected government officers would be restored back to their positions.

“I do know that by September 18, the state of emergency will expire, and that would mean that the state governor and state assembly will come back to their job, and we will have a government at the grassroots level,” he said.

Speaking on the conduct of the election, Wike said “I am very happy. It means that people identify with the election”.

Wike, who was surrounded by supporters, dismissed concerns about voter apathy.

“You have not heard of any violence. You have not heard of carrying ballot boxes. You see that the electoral materials are there. People are there casting their votes. As far as we are concerned, the election is very peaceful.

“Of course we are concerned about low turnout] but people are trooping out. Before the election closes, you will see the number of persons. So, we are very happy that, at the end of the day, this election has been conducted very peacefully and successfully.