Sokoto Launches 2025 Tree Planting Campaign to Combat Desertification

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has flagged off the 2025 Tree Planting Campaign in Sokoto New City, Kasarawa, as part of efforts to combat desertification and promote environmental sustainability.

Governor Aliyu emphasised the urgent need for collective action to address desert encroachment, which is advancing at an alarming rate and posing serious threats to farmlands.

He directed local government councils to hasten the collection of their allocations and ensure planting in their respective domains.

The campaign aims to distribute over 500,000 tree seedlings across the state’s 23 local government areas.

The campaign involves the massive distribution of thousands of environmental and economic seedlings across the 23 local government areas. This effort is expected to not only combat desertification but also provide economic benefits to the people of Sokoto State.

Community participation is a key component of the campaign, with local government chairmen tasked with sensitising their communities on the dangers of indiscriminate tree felling. This approach is designed to ensure that the campaign is owned and driven by the local communities, thereby guaranteeing its sustainability.

The campaign is also supported by the National Agency for the Great Green Wall, which has allocated 450,000 date seedlings to Sokoto State. This partnership underscores the commitment of the state government to combating desertification and promoting environmental sustainability.

The campaign has received support from development partners, including UNICEF, UNDP, and UNEP.

These partners have commended the state government’s commitment to environmental sustainability and pledged their support for the campaign.

The 2025 Tree Planting Campaign in Sokoto State marks a significant step towards combating desertification and promoting environmental sustainability. With the support of development partners and the active participation of local communities, the campaign is poised to make a positive impact on the environment and the lives of the people of Sokoto State.