Nestle Professional Empowers Food Vendors in Bauchi with ‘Business of Food’ Workshop

Nestle Professional, the Out-of-Home business arm of Nestle Nigeria, has extended its flagship Business of Food workshop series to Bauchi State, empowering over 250 food vendors, canteen operators, grillers, and caterers with vital culinary and business skills to thrive in Nigeria’s growing foodservice sector.

A statement by the Corporate Affairs Manager, Nestle Nigeria, Toritseju Egbebi, the Business of Food workshop now in its 11th edition, is Nestlé Professional’s platform for empowering micro, small, and medium-scale food vendors with the skills and confidence to run profitable, sustainable businesses while serving meals that are both nutritious and prepared to the highest hygiene standards.

“Designed in response to the challenges faced by operators in Nigeria’s vibrant but highly competitive foodservice sector, the program blends hands-on culinary training, business management insights, and peer-to-peer networking. Since its launch, it has reached more than 2,600 food vendors in 11 states, helping them enhance their menus, grow customer loyalty, and improve their livelihoods.”

Speaking at the event, Ibraheem Awelenje, Business Manager, Nestle Professional Nigeria, shared the vision behind the initiative: “Our goal is to see food vendors in Nigeria not just survive but thrive. Bauchi’s food entrepreneurs are deeply rooted in tradition, yet eager to innovate, and this excites us. By connecting them with

practical skills, new ideas, and a network of peers, we’re investing in businesses that feed families, create jobs, and preserve our rich culinary heritage. This is how we make more possible, one vendor, one community at a time.”

Held in partnership with the Bauchi State Association of Caterers and Food Vendors, the workshop featured practical sessions on menu planning, hygiene, pricing, customer service, and food styling. Attendees also benefited from a live Masterclass led by renowned Nigerian chef, Chef Paulina, who demonstrated elevated approaches to beloved local dishes such as Dafadukan Shinkafa Da Awara.

The day culminated in an exciting cooking challenge, where participants showcased their skills and creativity. Judges provided feedback on taste, plating, and presentation and celebrated all the winners.

Also speaking at the event, Justina Stephen, a participant in the workshop and Head Cook and Managing Director of Justfine Restaurants, shared her experience. “I am really excited about today’s program and honestly grateful to Nestle. The training has opened my eyes to possibilities I never considered before and showed me how to better plan my menu and even price my meals to increase my profit. It has been a very good experience.”

By deepening its investment in local food ecosystems, Nestlé Professional continues to champion inclusive economic growth, nutrition, and entrepreneurial resilience

across Nigeria’s foodservice landscape.

“At Nestle, our purpose is to unlock the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. Business of Food is one of the many

ways we bring that purpose to life,” added Awelenje.

Nestle Nigeria is one of the largest food and beverage companies in Africa. The Company’s purpose

is to unlock the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone today and for generations to come. For over 62 years of its operation in Nigeria, Nestle has delighted consumers around Nigeria by consistently delivering high quality nutritious food and beverages under its iconic brands: MAGGI, Milo, Golden Morn, Nestle Purelife, Cerelac, Nescafe and NIDO.