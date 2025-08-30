ECOWAS Stategises to Get $2.61bn to Fund Standby Force

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has meant to fine tune the strategies to adopt to meet the US$ 2.61 billion annually required to employ 5,000 personnel for the West African Standby Force.

The Ministers of Defence and Finance from the regional bloc gathered in Abuja on Thursday and Friday to put final touches on how to get the needed funds for the regional counter terrorism force.

The region has targeted 5,000 standby force to tackle security challenges in the West African region. On a short run, ECOWAS is taking off with 1,650 force.

A Force of 5,000-man brigade will cost the region US$ 2.61billion in the first year of taking off.

It was agreed that the region will have to cough out an estimated sum of US$ 481.5million for the 1,650 man-brigade

However, there is the challenge of how to fund the already activated standby force.

This brought about the meeting of ECOWAS Finance experts on the modalities for funds mobilisation for the activation of a regional force to fight against terrorism.

Speaking at the meeting, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, said that the emergence of terrorist group activities within and around West Africa has become a matter of serious concern to governments and citizens of the region.

Touray stressed that all terrorists’ activities have serious implications for international trade and investment in the region.

He added, “The activities of terrorist groups could dismantle regional trade and the movement of people, goods, and services within and across the West African region, thus reducing economic and social interaction among ECOWAS states. In effect, terrorism in whatever form has been identified by ECOWAS leaders as a major threat to the integration effort of the body.”

He also pointed out that “the Sahel region, in particular, has seen a dramatic increase in terrorist operations, driven by political instability, weak governance, and ongoing conflicts. This shift marks a notable change from previous years, where the Middle East was the primary region affected by terrorism.

“Faced with the reality of terrorism as a phenomenon in the ECOWAS region, the regional body has been actively engaged in counter-terrorism efforts, deploying a multi-faceted approach. The approach covers developing a comprehensive Counter-Terrorism Strategy and Implementation Plan, establishing a Standby Force, and fostering regional cooperation on intelligence sharing, training, and humanitarian interventions.”

The meeting looked at an impact assessment of the increase of the community levy on the economy of Member States and the cost-effectiveness of the options.

“As I conclude my statement, allow me to say that fighting terrorism remains part of our top priority, and with your support and commitment, ECOWAS citizens will be protected from this menace, and our Community will continue to thrive,” he noted.

On his part, Nigeria Minister of Defence, Mohammad Badaru Abubakar, said insecurity has not only undermined the collective peace and security of the region but also threatened the economic stability and democratic aspirations of our people.

He said, “We gather at a time when our region faces complex and evolving threats of terrorism and violent extremism, transnational organised crimes, and the resurgence of unconstitutional changes of government. These challenges not only undermine our collective peace and security, but also threaten the economic stability and democratic aspirations of our people.”

He pointed out that the session “marks a critical step forward in our shared commitment to activate a regional counterterrorism force, a mechanism that embodies our regional resolve to safeguard sovereignty, uphold constitutional order, and protect the lives and livelihoods of our citizens.

“As Ministers of Finance and Defence, we stand at the intersection of strategy and sustainability. The decisions we make here must reflect both the urgency of our security imperatives and the prudence required to ensure long-term viability.

“It is in this regard, that I wish to commend the ECOWAS Commission for the actionable proposal put forward for our consideration, and the Experts whose diligent work and insightful recommendations have laid the foundation for our deliberations. Their report presents us with key issues that demand our careful consideration, ranging from financing modalities and operational readiness to governance structures and accountability frameworks.

“As we move forward with these proposals, it is essential to underscore the importance of aligning our strategic objectives with predictable, sustainable and transparent funding modalities.

“To this end, may I invite the Ministers to consider these modalities not just as financial instruments, but as enablers of long-term impact.

“Whether through the adjustment of Community Levy, recovery of Community Levy arrears, GDP-based contributions, direct budgetary allocations, blended financing, or targeted partnerships, it is my belief that each approach has been designed to support scalability, accountability, and measurable outcomes.”

He also assured them of Nigeria’s commitment “to working collaboratively to refine these pathways and ensure that the chosen funding structures reflect both national priorities and regional aspirations.”