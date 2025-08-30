Cross-border Crimes: Experts Urge Stronger Controls, Community Trust-building in Northern Nigeria

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Security experts and relevant stakeholders in the security ecosystem have called for urgent measures to strengthen border controls, enhance government commitment, and deepen collaboration among civil society organisations (CSOs), security agencies, and local communities in tackling cross-border crimes.

The stakeholders made this call during a national deliberative session organised by the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) and the Research and Action for Peace (REcAP) Project, in collaboration with the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), with funding from the European Union.

This call followed the continued escalation of transnational organised crimes and other emerging security threats across the north-western states of Sokoto, Zamfara, and Katsina.

Speaking on the theme of the session, ‘Curbing Cross-Border Crimes in the Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina Axis of the Nigeria–Niger Borderlands Through Strengthened Stakeholders’ Partnership and Collaboration’, the National Coordinator of the Trauma Awareness and Resilience Initiative, Francis Onyekwue, identified the legacy of colonial border demarcations as a significant root cause of persistent security challenges in the region.

He said, “The borders were drawn by colonial masters without regard for ethnic and linguistic realities. For example, Hausa is spoken across both sides of the Nigeria–Niger border, yet porous borders have facilitated arms smuggling, especially from the Sahel region and the Libyan crisis.”

Onyekwue urged the government to move beyond symbolic border posts and adopt technology-driven surveillance and effective patrol systems. He also stressed the role of climate change in aggravating insecurity, noting that shrinking grazing land has pushed pastoralists into new territories and intensified clashes over resources.

“Countries like Libya and Burkina Faso have invested in greening drylands to reduce migration pressures. What stops Nigeria from doing the same in the North?” he queried.

In a paper titled, ‘Calculating Cross-Border Crimes in the So-Called Borders and the Axes of the Nigeria–Niger Border through Strengthened Stakeholders’ Partnership and Collaboration’, Dr. Abubakar Suma’ila of Usmanu Danfodiyo University traced the historical importance of the Sokoto–Zamfara–Katsina axis as a pre-colonial hub linking Sahelian trade and culture.

He noted that while colonial-era partition weakened these systems, post-colonial states have failed to sustain effective border management.

According to him, cross-border crimes have evolved significantly.

“Armed groups now target civilians more than government forces, with criminal networks linked to arms smuggling and banditry spreading across communities. The ethnicisation of this conflict is a dangerous myth. Evidence shows that many criminal actors operate irrespective of ethnic lines.”

Suma’ila called for coordinated intelligence-sharing, robust community engagement, and multi-stakeholder partnerships to address the complexity of emerging threats.

On his part, Assistant Comptroller of Customs, Kumah L.J., emphasised that building trust with border communities is a critical step towards improving security.

“Cross-border insecurity is a national issue and cannot be solved overnight. Security personnel must work closely with local communities to gather frontline intelligence beyond surface-level information. Agencies must collaborate and share intelligence for effective operations,” he stated.

Programme Manager at WANEP Abuja, Manji Mangrock, highlighted the complementary role of CSOs in peacebuilding and security.

He said, “Our work focuses on peace education, good governance, and conflict documentation. CSOs provide raw data and advocacy support to security agencies. What is needed now is stronger partnership and coordination to avoid duplication of efforts and maximise impact.”

Principal Relief Officer at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Jennifer Alameda, underscored the importance of youth inclusion in countering insecurity.

She called for education, advocacy, and mentorship programmes to break the cycle of violence, while urging research institutions to share challenges and lessons learned to strengthen collective responses.