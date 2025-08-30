Carloha Presents Chery Tiggo 8 Pro as Top Prize at Oluyole Golf Tournament, Commits to Sports Development 

Bennett Oghifo

Carloha Nigeria, the exclusive franchise holder and assembler of Chery vehicles in the country, has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering sports development in the country.

The affirmation was made during the Oluyole Golf Tournament, held at the prestigious Ibadan Golf Club from August 22 to 24, 2025. This event, which attracted not less than 160 golfers, including key figures such as former Oyo State Governor Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and a representative from the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2nd Mechanized Division of the Nigerian Army, provided Carloha with an excellent platform to engage with influential audiences and showcase its unwavering dedication to sports in Nigeria.

At the heart of Carloha’s presence was the stunning Chery Tiggo 8 Pro SUV, displayed prominently at the club’s entrance and serving as the grand prize for the tournament’s Hole-in-One challenge. The SUV generated an incredible buzz among players and spectators, with many admiring its design, features, and performance. While no one claimed the coveted prize, the excitement surrounding the vehicle and the tournament as a whole was palpable.

Felix Mahan, General Manager of Marketing at Carloha, spoke about the company’s ongoing support for sports in Nigeria, stating, “For us at Carloha, sports go far beyond just competition; they’re a vital avenue for community engagement, talent development, and national growth. Our commitment to tournaments like the Oluyole Golf Tournament is part of a broader vision to support the growth of sports in Nigeria—creating lasting memories for athletes and fans alike, while strengthening our bond with communities nationwide.”

Mr. Mahan went on to emphasize, “By offering the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro as the Hole-in-One prize, we’ve demonstrated not just our belief in the power of sports to inspire passion and excellence, but also our pledge to continue supporting sports development in Nigeria. These values align deeply with our brand’s philosophy, and we’re proud to stand behind the sporting community as they pursue their dreams.”

As part of its ongoing efforts to engage with the local community, Carloha also introduced its comprehensive Carloha Care 6-6-7 after-sales package during the tournament’s dinner event. This package was met with enthusiastic applause, reinforcing Carloha’s commitment to customer satisfaction and peace of mind. The Carloha Care 6-6-7 package offers an impressive 6 years of free service, a 6-year warranty, and a 7-day repair guarantee, positioning Carloha as a leader in aftersales care in the Nigerian automotive industry.

“By providing this extensive aftersales support, we’re not just selling vehicles—we’re ensuring that every Chery customer enjoys long-term peace of mind and reliability. Our customers’ trust in us is invaluable, and we’ll continue to build on this foundation of excellence,” said Mahan.

The tournament culminated in an awards ceremony where Carloha, alongside other sponsors, celebrated the outstanding golfers. Winners were presented with a variety of prizes, including trophies, home appliances, and Chery-branded gift boxes, as well as a warm sense of appreciation for their exceptional performance.

Carloha’s involvement was widely praised by both the event organizers and participants, underscoring the company’s unwavering dedication to sports development in Nigeria. This positive reception, along with the excitement generated around the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, highlights Carloha’s ongoing pledge to continue supporting sporting events that inspire excellence, passion, and national pride.

Looking ahead, Carloha is eager to continue nurturing meaningful relationships within Nigeria’s sporting communities, particularly in golf and football, and is committed to turning these connections into lasting customer partnerships, further solidifying the Chery brand’s presence across the nation.

It is noteworthy to mention that Carloha is currently the official automobile sponsor of the Nigeria Football Federation and the nation’s football teams.