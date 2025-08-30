Anambra PDP Elders Warn NWC Against Dissolving State Exco

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State PDP Elders Council yesterday warned the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party against any plan to dissolve the elected executives of the party in the state.

The council which met yesterday at the home of elder statesman, Senator Ben Ndi Obi, said it is not aware of any lawsuit against the elected executives of the party, nor has there been any protest as to the election of the executives in the peaceful state congress which held late last year.

In a communique issued after the meeting, and signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the council, Chief Felix Oli and Dr. Odili Ojukwu respectively, the council pledged support to the various organs of the party including the National Executive Committee (NEC), National Working Committee (NWC), Governors’ Forum, Board of Trustees, and the National Caucus for their commitment in stabilising the party.

Part of the communique read: “The current Anambra State PDP Executive is performing admirably. There is relative peace within the party, and all stakeholders are being actively engaged.

“No injustice has been meted out to any member, and the executive maintains a strong working relationship with the NWC. The sudden propagation of falsehoods against a duly constituted executive committee is both regrettable and concerning.

“We respectfully urge the National Working Committee and PDP Governors’ Forum to recognise that any move capable of destabilising the legitimate structure of our party in Anambra State may inadvertently be construed as an attempt to weaken internal cohesion and cast doubts over the credibility of the forthcoming governorship elections in Anambra State and the National Convention of which both events are slated for November 2025.

“The Anambra State PDP Elders Council firmly states that any attempt to disrupt or dissolve the legitimately elected Executive Committee would be a direct invitation to instability and unrest in the state.

“The NWC must resist any influence that seeks to create unnecessary conflict. We have made progress, and there is no justification for regression.”

The council which consists of prominent politicians including former Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Josephine Anenih and presidential aide insisted that there is no legal action against the executive, just as everyone has been carried along.

“One of the most significant achievements of the current NWC remains the free and fair congress conducted in Anambra State. Having accomplished this milestone, the NWC must not allow itself to be manipulated into undermining its own success.

“The Council wishes to set the record straight to guide both the NWC and party members: there is no legal action pending against the Anambra State Executive. Rumours suggesting otherwise are entirely false. We urge the NWC to exercise caution and discernment regarding individuals presenting misleading information, as no lawsuit has been filed against the Executive.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the National Working Committee, led by Ambassador Iliya Damagun, for their steadfast support during our challenging period. Their actions-from establishing a Caretaker Committee to conducting the most transparent and successful state congress in the history of Anambra PDP, and ensuring the inauguration of duly elected officials-have been commendable.”