2027: I’ll Support Any PDP Presidential Candidate, Says Gov Bala

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has said that he would whoever emerges as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for 2027 general elections. will get his full backing going into the political fray.

According to him, the main opposition party has so many capable hands that can effectively handle Nigeria’s affairs and turn things around for the overall good of the citizens and the country in general

Governor Bala, who spoke on one of the national televisions, explained that the PDP has not settled for any particular candidate yet, even as he laughed over current speculations about the Seyi Makinde/Bala Mohammed pairing come 2027.

He said there are so many options in terms of pairing to “match even better” the President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima ticket in 2027.

Governor Bala, who is the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, further said, “It depends on what Nigerians want. If they want the continuation of this clueless administration, then it is the choice of Nigerians.”

However, not completely ruling out the possibility of any such ticket that could see both of them teaming up to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), he said, “Certainly, they have seen the pedigree and capacity of Seyi and my humble self at subnational level.

“And of course, it is not only Seyi that is there , there are so many people that may even come up and so many people that can be good Vice presidents.”

The Bauchi State Chief Executive, while making reference to the 2023 Presidential polls, said the PDP is not ready to repeat what he described as the ruling APC’s insensitivity and ‘mistake’ of fielding a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket in the 2027 elections.

He said, “Everybody should know that PDP is open, and it’s open in a manner that it is for the southerner to bring somebody.

“We don’t want to make the mistake of the APC. We need a Christian from the South to emerge as presidential candidate so that he will lead the majority of Christian southerners to come and pick the majority Muslim vice president in the North, not to put ourselves in a cul-de-sac the way and manner APC did in 2023.”

For him, no matter the argument that may have been put forward, echoes of APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket decision still reverberate within the polity because it “did not take into cognisance our diversity” and such should not be encouraged going forward.