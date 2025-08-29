Zabira Marks Sixth Anniversary, Rebrand as ‘The People’s Wallet’

Sunday Ehigiator

Zabira Technologies, has rebranded to mark its sixth anniversary, unveiling a refreshed identity that positions it as “The People’s Wallet” and Africa’s trusted hub for digital finance.

Founded in 2019 as a wallet solution, Zabira has grown into a comprehensive digital payments and asset exchange platform that allows individuals and businesses to acquire, store, swap, and grow digital assets. The rebrand underscores the company’s renewed focus on trust, accessibility, and user empowerment.

Speaking at the launch event, the CEO and Founder of Zabira Technologies, Isaac John, said the evolution reflects the company’s mission to deliver secure, seamless, and inclusive financial services.

“Today, Zabira is expanding its reach across crypto exchange, gift card trading, and bill payments, while staying anchored on our core values captured in the acronym S.P.A.R.K; Security, People, Agility, Reliability, and Knowledge,” John said.

The company’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Ike Ekemah, noted that the refreshed identity makes digital finance more accessible to everyday Africans.

“Zabira is redefining how people interact with digital assets, offering everything from seamless crypto exchanges and competitive gift card trading to utility bill payments and cross-border transfers,” Ekemah said. “We provide a one-stop platform for secure, efficient, and hassle-free transactions.“With its rebrand, Zabira aims to strengthen its role as Africa’s go-to platform for digital asset exchange and payments, empowering users with speed, security, and simplicity in managing their financial lives.”