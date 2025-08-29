DSS Charges Nine over Benue, Plateau Massacres

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday, filed charges against nine defendants allegedly linked to the recent deadly attacks on Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, as well as in parts of Plateau State.

According to the charge filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the defendants appeared to have been arrested across ethnic and religious lines.

No fewer than 40 persons were reportedly killed with many others injured, and hundreds displaced in both states.

President Bola Tinubu, while condemning the dastardly acts, ordered security agents to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

In the charge sheet, one Haruna Adamu and Muhammad Abdullahi of Awe LGA of Nasarawa state, and others still at large, were alleged to have on June 13, 2025, carried out attacks against the people of Abinsi and Yelwata villages.

The offence, the DSS said, is contrary to and punishable under Section 12 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022.

The two accused persons were said to have conspired with Musa Beniyon, Bako Malowa, Ibrahim Tunga, Asara Ahnadu, Legu Musa, Adamu Yale, Boddi Ayuba and Pyeure Damina and others still at large to carry out the attacks on Yelwata.

In the charge sheet marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/449/2025, filed on behalf of the federal government by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Muhammad Abubakar, the two defendants were accused of engaging in a conduct in preparation to commit terrorism.

They allegedly jointly acted with Musa Beniyon, Bako Malowa, Ibrahim Tunga, Asara Ahnadu, Legu Musa, Adamu Yale, Boddi Ayuba and Pyeure Damina and others still at large for the commissioning of the terror act in Abinsi and Yelwata.

This, the federal government stated, is contrary to Section 29 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022.

In another charge, two other suspects Terkende Ashuwa and Amos Alede of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State were slammed with a three-count charge of allegedly carrying out reprisal attacks against the terror suspects, involved in Abinsi and Yelwata.

In the charge sheet marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/448/2025, the two suspects were accused of attending and participating in a meeting which led “to the commissioning of acts of terrorism, causing destruction to private property resulting in the economic loss of 12 cattle in Ukpam village, Benue State.”

This, the DPP said, is contrary to Section 12 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022.

In count two, they were said to have in July 2025, at a meeting in Daudu town, Guma LGA, conspired to carry out terrorism act along with others at large, contrary to Section 26 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act.

In count Three, the DSS accused the two defendants of knowingly rendering support and receiving material assistance of locally made guns and AK-47 rifles from one Alhaji Uba for the commissioning of terrorism that led to the destruction of private property and loss of 12 cattle in Ukpam village, Benue state contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act.

In yet another charge, a 32- year old woman, Halima Haliru Umar of Faskari LGA of Kastina State was slammed with a four-count charge of terrorism, including transporting 302 rounds of AK-47 rifle live ammunition to bandits in July, 2025, which the service said contravened Section 13 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act.

She was also charged with concealing information about one Alhaji Sani, a suspected gun runner, bandit and kidnapper, information the DSS said would have led to apprehending and preventing acts of terrorism. The offence, the DSS said contravenes Section 6 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022.

In a related development, a 75-year-old man, Nanbol Tali and another, Timnan Manjo, were slammed with 4-count charges of allegedly engaging in buying and selling of two locally fabricated AK-47 rifles without licence for N3 million naira. According to the DSS, the offence is contrary to Section 9 of the Act, and is punishable under Section 27 of the Firearms Act 2024.

They were accused of having a locally fabricated Ak-47 rifle in their possession in Manju LGA of Plateau state.

They were also charged with buying three long-range revolvers at N60,000 each from one Chomo to resell them to bandits.

Meanwhile, one Danjuma Antu of Jos North LGA of Plateau State, was slammed with a five- count charge of unlawful possession of two locally fabricated pistols firearms capable of discharging 9mm ammunition caliber. The DSS said the move was contrary to Section 3 of the Firearms Act 2024 and punishable under section 27.

The DSS also slammed another six-count charge against one Silas Iduh Oloche of Agatu LGA of Benue state for unlawful possession of 18 firearms (grenades) without license, which the Service said is contrary to Section 3 and punishable under section 27 of the Firearms Act.

Oloche was said to have been arrested on August 2, 2025, with 683 live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act.

Meanwhile, no date has been fixed for the trial of the suspects in the charges filed.