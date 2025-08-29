Bandits Kill Two, Abduct Several Others in Niger Community

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Armed bandits yesterday morning killed two members of the local vigilance group and abducted several other villagers in Akere town in the Wushishi Local Government of Niger state.

The heavily armed terrorists also took over the Minna to Kontagora highway obstructing vehicular movements.

Eyewitnesses said that the gunmen numbered over 1,000 and were riding on motorcycles.

The eyewitness said apart from the local vigilance men, a villager was also shot by the bandits.

The eyewitness, a community leader, said that it was the first time such huge number of gunmen would invade the area, explaining in the past between two and three hundred men were always part of the gunmen.

He said motorists and travelers made emergency retreats on getting to the spot where the bandits took over the Minna to Kontagora road.

He appealed to the federal and Niger state governments to come to the assistance of the community, which he claimed had always been on the receiving ends of bandits.

However, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer SUP Wasiu Abiodun and the Commissioner for Homeland Security Major General Garba Abdullahi (rtd) could not be reached for confirmation of the story.