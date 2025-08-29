Akpabio Inaugurates Projects in Akwa Ibom, Credits Tinubu for Prompt Funding

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has commended President Bola Tinubu for the prompt release of funds for constituency projects across the country, saying the initiative has empowered lawmakers to deliver tangible development to their people.

A statement by his media aide, Jackson Udom, yesterday, explained that Akpabio stated this at an event where he was represented by his wife, Dr. Unoma Godswill Akpabio.

The statement explained that the occasion which happened in Akwa IbomState witnessed a series of commissioning ceremonies in Ikono and OrukAnam local government areas of the state.

Akpabio said the President’s swift action has resulted in projects that are already making a visible impact in various communities.

“On behalf of the good people of Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District, I thank President Tinubu for making it possible for our lawmakers to come back home with tangible projects which is why we are gathered here today,” Akpabio stated.

He urged the people to remain steadfast in their support for the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that continued loyalty would bring even greater federal attention to the region.

“One good turn, they say, deserves another. Let us ensure that we return President Tinubu, our son Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Governor UmoEno back to office in 2027. If we do that, more projects will come to our district and state,” he added.

In Ikono Local Government Area, Akpabio commissioned a 12-classroom block at Community Secondary School, Obok Edem.

He also inaugurated an eight-classroom block at Comprehensive Secondary School, Ndiya Ikono, and an ICT Centre at St. Mary Secondary School, Ikot Nseyen in Nkwot Ikono.

In Oruk Anam Local Government Area, he also commissioned a newly constructed Police quarters at Ikot Okoro.

He also inaugurated a market at Urua Anwa, a 12-classroom block at Southern Annang Comprehensive Secondary School, Ikot Okoro, and an ICT Centre at Community Secondary School, Ekparakwa.

The events were met with enthusiastic support from community members who turned out in large numbers to receive the Senate President’s representative and her entourage.

Speaking during the commissioning, the member representing Ikono/IniFederal Constituency, Hon. Emmanuel Ukpong Udo, expressed gratitude to the Senate President for the eight-classroom block sited in his constituency.

He assured Akpabio and the APC of the unwavering support of the people of Ikono and Ini Local Government Areas ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The people of Ikono and Ini are solidly behind the APC. This project is a testament to the party’s commitment to grassroots development, and we will stand by the party and its candidates in 2027,” Udo said.