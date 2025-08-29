AfDB Invests $55bn in Trade Infrastructure as FG Seeks to Deepen Trade Ties with Benin, Cameroun

James Emejo in Abuja

Director General, Nigeria Department Office, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Abdul Kamara, yesterday said the bank had invested $55 billion trade-enabling infrastructure in the continent.

Kamara said the bank had also continued to support programmes and initiatives that enhanced the meaningful participation of women and young people in the African market, thus, ensuring an inclusive continental market.

The disclosure came on a day Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Nura Rimi, said the federal government remained committed to scaling up intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), particularly the full and beneficial implementation of the agreement.

Both spoke at the opening of a technical workshop on trilateral trade cooperation among Nigeria, Benin, and Cameroun in Abuja.

Rimi said trade cooperation had become essential at a time when the global trade architecture is being tested.

Represented by Director, Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Mohammed Abbas, the permanent secretary stated that trade among the three countries presented a unique and strategic pathway to shared prosperity, referencing the close and familial relationships Benin Republic and Cameroun.

Rimi said the workshop was convened to jointly reflect on opportunities to deepen and refine trading mechanisms among the West African neighbours, and arrive at concrete, decisive, and transformational initiatives that will attract significant enabling investments.

He said, “These initiatives should build upon our experiences trading with each other. Importantly, we should be guided by a vision of deeper and more efficient cooperation, for the benefit of all our peoples.

“The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment is rest assured that we will continue to collaborate extensively, as Nigeria spearheads this initiative on intra-regional trade.”

In his remarks, Kamara said the workshop was convened at a critical moment in the continent’s economic integration, and it aligned with the continental priorities of deepening trade integration, accelerating the development of trade-enabling infrastructure, and policy convergence.

He commended Nigeria and Benin for the progress achieved in their ongoing trade negotiations.

Represented by Regional Integration Coordinator, Nigeria, AfDB, Ometere Omoluabi-Davies, Kamara stated that these efforts were expected to enhance economic cooperation and boost trade volumes between the two countries under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) and intra-regional trade flows.

The bank also hailed Benin for its leadership in regional integration.

Kamara said, “According to the Africa Visa Openness Index, a tool developed by the African Union and the African Development Bank to monitor African countries’ performance regarding the free movement of persons, Benin ranks among the best performers on the continent, offering visa-free access to all African citizens.

“Moreover, the recent expansion of port infrastructure strategically positions the country as a trade-facilitating gateway for intra-African trade.

“To build on this momentum, the bank takes this opportunity to urge Benin to consider ratifying the AfCFTA agreement to consolidate and expand its regional integration gains and unlock market opportunities for ‘made in Benin’ goods and services.”

He added, “I also congratulate the Republic of Cameroon for its active engagement in implementing the AfCFTA and the proactive steps it has taken to expand trade beyond the Central African regional block.

*Through its participation in the AfCFTA’s Guided Trade Initiative and the strengthening of trade ties with Nigeria and Benin, Cameroon is helping to unlock the potential of cross-regional trade between West and Central Africa, demonstrating the value proposition of the AfCFTA.

“The outcomes of this strategic workshop are critical. They will set a precedent for the coordinated implementation of regional and continental trade arrangements, helping to identify trade-enabling corridors that connect regions and leverage the comparative advantages of each country.”

He said AfDB was committed to supporting its regional member countries in achieving their regional integration goals and ensuring they benefited from it.

Kamara stated, *Through its Regional Operations Envelope (ROE) and the Regional Public Goods Window, the bank continues to support regional operations to address hard and soft infrastructure challenges and enhance trade, mobility, competitive value chains, and private sector growth across the continent.

“It is our hope that this strategic engagement will culminate in the development and submission of a joint project proposal by the three countries under the ROE, for a regional operation that will unlock market opportunities, enhance trade between West and Central Africa, and promote a coordinated approach to the implementation of regional trade agreements and the AfCFTA.”