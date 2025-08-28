VerveLife Set to Elevate Fitness, Fun and Community Across the Continent

VerveLife, one of the flagship lifestyle initiatives of Verve, Africa’s leading domestic payment card and tokens brand, is back for its 8th edition, themed “Elev8”.

More than a fitness event, VerveLife has grown into a cultural movement that connects thousands of Africans through fitness, wellness, and community. This year, VerveLife is set to inspire participants to elevate their bodies, minds, and lifestyles like never before.

The 2025 VerveLife season kicks off on August 30 in Enugu, before making stops in key cities including Ibadan for Tabata Fit Festival(September 13), Uyo Fitness Festival (September 20), and Abuja for VerveLife (September 27). The season continues with the 6000 Secs Challenge on October 4, before extending to East Africa with editions planned for Nairobi, Kenya, and Kampala, Uganda.

This year’s grand finale promises to be the biggest yet, holding at the prestigious Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos, offering an elevated arena to host thousands of “Vervelifers” from across the continent.

In addition to its signature attractions at the grand finale, high-energy workouts, healthy food, unlimited music, breakout sessions, kiddies’ corners, and obstacle courses, VerveLife will debut focused masterclasses, led by top fitness and lifestyle experts, designed to empower participants with practical knowledge for healthier living.

Speaking on this year’s edition, Tomi Ogunlesi, Divisional Head for Brands and Communications at Interswitch stated:

“VerveLife has always been more than just a fitness event. It’s a celebration of energy, community, and the African spirit.

“With our 8th edition themed ‘Elev8’, we are raising the bar even higher with new attractions, expanded partnerships, and the biggest finale yet at Eko Convention Centre. We can’t wait to welcome thousands of Vervelifers across Africa to move, connect, and elevate together.”

Since its inception, VerveLife has consistently merged fitness with fun, creating a community-driven platform that encourages healthier lifestyles while celebrating African resilience and culture.

With its 8th edition, VerveLife is reaffirming its mission to ‘Elev8’ Africa’s fitness and lifestyle culture, one city, one community, and one shared experience at a time.

For more information on VerveLife 8.0, the full calendar of satellite events, and partner updates, visit myverveworld.com/life or follow the new dedicated Instagram, TikTok and Twitter handle, @Vervelife_.