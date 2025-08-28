Soludo Can Never Be Distracted 

By Jude Osigwe

The November 8 gubernatorial election in Anambra State has somewhat provided a platform for a bunch of hopeless wannabes to try to distract Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, from his supercharged governance.

The joy for Anambra people is that Soludo has refused to be distracted as he concentrates on delivering the dividends of democracy instead of concentrating on electoral campaigns.

Thus far, Ndi-Anambra have overwhelmingly endorsed Mr. Governor with Zonal Campaigns which has recharged his APGA base and attracted massive support across party lines – little wonder it’s said that Soludo has no opponents.

The characters touting to be Soludo’s opponents in the forthcoming November 8 governorship elections are what our Igbo people call “achikota ekwe onu” , that is, ill-assorted goods gathered together to be priced for cheap bargain!

Instead of paying them any attention, Governor Soludo is as ever poised in leading the charge of establishing a liveable and prosperous homeland in the shortest possible time.

Ndi-Anambra can only look up to the future with great expectations and assured deliverables as stated in The Soludo Solution: A People’s Manifesto for a Greater Anambra by Mr. Governor: “I have thought through our challenges and the disruptive changes needed to secure the future.”

Of course, to disrupt an old order has never been easy anywhere in the world, but with his re-election readily assured the dream will definitely become a surefire reality.

Some people are set in their old ways, and are poised to do everything possible to preserve the old order but Governor Soludo is armed with the requisite political will to liberate our dear State from the idle dreamers wanting to come in from the back door through “written election results!”

It needs to be recalled that when the Soludo government came in, the State was under siege from the so-called “Unknown Gunmen” but these dreadful hoodlums were quickly sacked via a herculean battle.

With the unceasing support of the military, the police and other security operatives, the eight local government areas that were under captivity by the hoodlums before the government came into office were liberated.

The opponents of Soludo must not be allowed to take us back to Egypt!

With the establishment of Udo-ga-achi and Agunechemba, Anambra has been given all-round security, but the unfortunate opponents of Soludo would want the State to return back to worse than square one!

As the saying goes, to make omelette you have to break the egg.

To drive our disruptive change process, the government put in place a compassionate tax regime to stabilize the government’s revenue at the time that federal allocation buoyed by oil money is dwindling.

The middlemen who used to put government revenue in their own pockets were all weeded out of the system.

With the tax collected, unprecedented numbers of roads are under construction all over Anambra State.

It can be said that the entire state is now a huge construction site, and there is always the inscription at every site: “Your Tax Money is Working for You.”

At the last count, more than 850 kilometres of roads are under construction, serving as arteries of commerce and opening up the food basket zones of the state and the hinterlands.

Because of Soludo, the light of transparency shines forth all over Anambra State. Nothing is being done in an opaque way any longer.

The constructive leadership that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has bestowed on Anambra State is the way to go.

Soludo remains the Solution!

In the forthcoming election, there is hardly any alternative to voting for APGA because Soludo is magic!

Well-meaning Ndi-Anambra will forever march ahead in the APGA way instead of making a backward turn to when Governors were being impeached and kidnapped and made to swear to baleful oaths in dingy shrines!

The APGA way is the Anambra way.

The APGA slogan of “Onye aghana nwanne ya” serves us well – all the time.

The few devious ones around must not define us.

Anambra State is the homeland of hardworking people, and the essence of Soludo is giving service in the Anambra Way.

Bad behaviour is un-Anambra.

Being a bad example anywhere is un-Anambra.

In togetherness, let us be the change we want to see in the spirit of building for keeps the liveable and prosperous Anambra State of Governor Soludo’s Solution Team.

Soludo can never be distracted as he marches boldly into his Second Term!