Sight Restored, Hope Renewed: TREM and Eye Foundation Hospital’s Life-Changing Initiative

The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), in collaboration with Eye Foundation Hospital, recently organised a free eye cataract surgery programme for 500 beneficiaries. This initiative was part of the celebrations marking Bishop Mike Okonkwo’s 80th birthday, reflecting his commitment to giving back to the community. Writes MARY NNAH

In a remarkable display of compassion and community service, The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) and Eye Foundation Hospital have joined forces to launch a life-changing initiative that has restored sight and renewed hope for 500 individuals.

The free eye cataract surgery programme, which was part of the celebrations marking Bishop Mike Okonkwo’s 80th birthday, has been a game-changer for many beneficiaries who had been struggling with vision problems for years.

The programme’s impact goes beyond just restoring sight; it has also brought hope and dignity to those who had lost their independence due to cataracts. By providing free eye screenings and surgeries, TREM and Eye Foundation Hospital have empowered individuals to regain their confidence and contribute to their communities.

Global Chairman of the Planning Committee for Bishop Mike Okonkwo’s 80th birthday celebration, Rev. Chinedu Nkere, said the committee wanted to do something meaningful to commemorate the milestone.

“We are celebrating the bishop’s 80th birthday this year, and as a committee, we wanted to do something meaningful to commemorate this milestone. Given Bishop’s passion for community outreach, we decided to organise a free eye surgery and care programme”, Nkere explained.

According to Nkere, the programme was opened to the public, and they encouraged people to register. “We had over 1,200 registrations, and many of the beneficiaries are not even members of our church. We made sure to accommodate everyone, regardless of their background or faith”, he said.

Nkere noted that the response was overwhelming, with people coming in as early as 5 a.m. “Seeing the huge number of people who turned out for the exercise is overwhelming. We are grateful for the outpouring of support, and we are working hard to ensure everyone receives the care they need”, he said.

The Power of Partnership

The programme, a collaboration between TREM and Eye Foundation Hospital, with the latter providing medical expertise and resources included free eye screenings, surgeries and provision of free reading eye glasses.

Nkere highlighted the importance of the partnership, saying, “When in partnership with Eye Foundation, payments will be made. And at the end of the day, someone’s life is impacted. Someone’s vision is restored.”

Nkere also emphasised that the programme reflects the bishop’s values and mission. “Bishop’s commitment to serving others is an inspiration to us all, and this programme reflects his values and mission. As God keeps him alive, we pray that he will continue to impact lives for generations to come”, he said.

This collaboration highlights the impact that can be made when organisations come together to address pressing health issues.

According to Nkere, the partnership was crucial in making the programme a success. “We pay a certain amount, and they come in to augment what we cannot pay,” he explained, emphasising the importance of collaboration in delivering quality healthcare.

When asked about sustaining the impact of the programme, Nkere said, “We believe that this programme will have a lasting impact on the lives of our beneficiaries. As a ministry, we are committed to continuing our outreach efforts, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to serve.”

The programme’s theme, “Enduring Legacy,” aligns with Bishop’s commitment to serving others. Nkere said, “The message we are conveying is that this event tallies and aligns with the rider. The rider for Bishop’s 80th birthday celebration is an enduring legacy. That’s what it is. So this event just tallies and is in complete alignment with the enduring legacy.”

Nkere also shared some of the challenges faced while putting the programme together, saying, “For any programme you plan, there will be quite several challenges. One is the availability of human resources. But thankfully, God has helped us. We were able to reach out to the different arms of the church. We have more than 20 volunteers.”

Overall, Nkere expressed gratitude for the success of the programme, saying, “We are fulfilled, and we are grateful for the outpouring of support. We are working hard to ensure everyone receives the care they need, and we are confident that this programme will have a lasting impact on the lives of our beneficiaries.”

Hospital Service Manager/Outreach Coordinator at Eye Foundation Hospital’s Ikorodu Branch, said the hospital’s commitment to community service and outreach programmes inspired the partnership with TREM.

“Eye Foundation Hospital has been in existence for over 25 years, and part of our CSR is to do community services and community programmes. We usually go to communities where they don’t have access to hospitals or sponsor a community that can host us to come in and check and enlighten people about how to take care of their eyes”, Wasiu explained.

He highlighted Eye Foundation Hospital’s expertise in delivering quality eye surgery, saying, “Eye Foundation, for over 8 years, has been the best eye hospital in sub-Saharan Africa. We provide state-of-the-art ophthalmic care and quality surgeries, which has contributed to having sponsors like TREM contact us for outreach programs.”

The partnership with TREM aims to provide free cataract surgeries to patients who cannot afford them. Wasiu explained the process, saying, “We are screening patients at TREM’s headquarters, and those with cataracts will be referred to our hospital for further screening and surgery. We are confident that the outcomes will be very good.”

Wasiu praised TREM’s organisation, saying, “From the start of the programme, I can say that everything is well-organised, which helps a lot of volunteers and support groups. It makes everything go smoothly, and the organisation is very top-notch. It allows us to put in our best and do the best for the hosts.”

“We are not just providing medical care; we are restoring hope and dignity to these individuals,” said Wasiu, adding, “Our partnership with TREM has been instrumental in making this programme a success, and we are proud to be part of it.”

Breaking Down Barriers

The programme’s success can be attributed to its inclusive nature, with beneficiaries from diverse backgrounds and faiths. “It doesn’t matter whether the person is Muslim, a Theist, or whatever,” Rev. Nkere said. “As long as you are a human being, just come.”

This approach underscores the importance of accessible healthcare in promoting economic stability and independence for individuals, communities, and the nation at large.

Rev. Tony Samson, Senior Pastor of TREM Lekki branch and Coordinator of the Eye Cataract Surgery aspect of Bishop Mike Okonkwo’s 80th birthday celebration, stated that the initiative aims to break down barriers and build a more inclusive community by providing healthcare.

Samson provided an overview of the free eye cataract surgery outreach, explaining that the outreach involves free eye screening and surgery for those with cataracts, with 400 reading glasses also being given out.

The programme aims to provide access to quality eye care for those in need, with surgeries scheduled for those diagnosed with cataracts in the coming weeks.

“What we are doing today is gathering people for screening, and any case of cataract discovered during the screening will be given treatment, and the surgery will be carried out free of charge in the next one, two, or three weeks”, he explained.

“We are proud to be part of this initiative and look forward to continuing our partnership with Eye Foundation Hospital”, Samson added.

The Social And Economic Impact

Rev. Tony Samson highlighted the significant economic impact of accessible eye care, stating that it plays a crucial role in promoting economic stability and independence for individuals, communities, and the nation at large, adding “When individuals can see clearly, they can work, contribute to their communities, and support themselves and their families. When individuals and families are doing well and are happy, it affects the nation,” he said, highlighting the ripple effect of improved health and well-being on the broader economy

By restoring sight to those suffering from cataracts, the programme aims to empower individuals to regain their independence, resume their daily activities, and contribute to their families and communities. This, in turn, can have a positive impact on the nation’s economy, as a healthier population is more productive and able to participate fully in economic activities.

“By restoring sight, we can empower individuals to contribute to their communities and the nation, ultimately promoting economic stability and independence’, he added.

Samson emphasised the social impact of the program, saying, “This programme will have a great impact on the overall quality of life for the beneficiaries, particularly in terms of education, employment, and personal well-being.”

Samson explained the partnership with Eye Foundation Hospital, saying, “They come in to augment what we cannot pay. We provide a platform, gather the people, they run the screening, and then do the surgery in their hospital. There is a kind of agreement, and there is what is expected of both parties.”

The programme aims to touch lives and make a positive impact on the community, with Samson noting, “You can’t fix all the problems as one person, but you can target the one you can. So, it’s like, you do what you can do, and we touch lives.”

Samson noted that the programme is helping people who would otherwise have gone blind to be able to see, and this can have far-reaching benefits for their overall well-being and economic stability.

A Life-Changing Experience

The free cataract surgery programme brought joy and hope to many individuals struggling with vision problems. Two beneficiaries, 71-year-old Evangelist Macaulay Ihenagwaram and Deaconess Jane Esemokai, shared their experiences and gratitude for the programme.

Evangelist Macaulay Ihenagwaram, a retired man, has been experiencing eye problems for over five years. Despite renewing his glasses several times, he is still struggling with his vision, particularly in one eye.

“I’ve gone for glasses several times, renewed my glasses, and they are still not working. Right now, I can’t see with one of my eyes. I am only managing one of my eyes,” he explained.

Upon learning about the free cataract surgery programme at his church, TREM, he was overwhelmed with happiness and joy.

“It can only be God because I’m a retired man… The pension doesn’t even come in regularly and one has just been managing. And when this happened, I was overwhelmed with happiness and joy,” he exclaimed.

Ihenagwaram praised the organisation of the programme, saying it was well-organised and impressive. “I will give it a pass mark because in the Nigerian situation and the present precarious situation in Nigeria, anything can happen. But thank God it’s the Church of God, it was well-organised and I am impressed”, he said.

He is optimistic about the surgery’s success and plans to “aggressively market the Church” if it goes well. “A good thing sells itself. I will aggressively market the Church. I’m an evangelist anyway, so that’s my job,” he added.

Deaconess Jane Esemokai registered online for the programme and was diagnosed with cataracts during the screening. She has been experiencing vision problems in her left eye for about four years and had been told by a specialist that she needed surgery.

“My left eye has been troubling me for about four years now. And I was told last year that it was a cataract,” she explained.

She’s grateful for the opportunity and feels blessed to have been selected for the free surgery. “I’m happy and I thank God for the opportunity given to me,” she said.

On the impact of the surgery on her life, Esemokai said, “Because by the time the cataract is removed, I won’t have a problem with the eye again. That means I can use both eyes.

I’ve been struggling with cataracts for four years, and this surgery will change my life. I can finally see clearly and live my life without limitations. I thank God for my big daddy and my big mommy for organising this type of opportunity because it’s rare to find such an opportunity.”

Both beneficiaries anticipate significant improvements in their quality of life after the surgery. They expect to become more productive, independent, and enjoy better overall well-being.

The programme aims to restore vision and improve the lives of individuals like Ihenagwaram and Esemokai, showcasing the positive impact of accessible eye care.

A Lasting Legacy

The free eye cataract surgery programme reflects Bishop Mike Okonkwo’s commitment to giving back to the community. As Rev. Nkere noted, “Life is not about what you get. Life is actually about what you give.” The programme’s impact will be felt for years to come, with beneficiaries like Ihenagwaram and Esemokai expressing their gratitude for the life-changing surgery.

The impact of the programme will be felt for generations to come, and as Bishop Mike Okonkwo’s 80th birthday celebration takes place this September, it is evident that his legacy of giving back to the community will continue to inspire and uplift others for years to come.