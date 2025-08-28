FG Denies Signing Agreement With ASUU, Describes Document As Draft

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has said that there is no binding agreement between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Alausa disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday when fielding questions from journalists on the ongoing ASUU protest across the country.

The minister clarified that contrary to the impression by some Nigerians, the government had never signed any binding agreement with ASUU, describing the document as a draft.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to resolve issues raised by the union, saying President Bola Tinubu had mandated the ministry to find a lasting solution that would keep Nigerian children in school.

He emphasised that the administration was not interested in “bogus or unsustainable agreements” but in reaching an accord that was implementable and constitutionally backed.

He stressed that ASUU’s recent protests would not degenerate into strike, as the government had engaged the union “continuously and meticulously”.

“We are committed to solving this problem once and for all. What has lingered since the 2009 and 2021 agreements will now be addressed in a sustainable way.

“The president has made it clear that every promise made to ASUU and Nigerians will be fulfilled truthfully and honestly,”he said .

Alausa also said that the ministry held a high-level meeting with stakeholders Thursday (today) to find a lasting solution to the lingering problems.

He said the meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Education, Minister of Labour and Productivity, and Solicitor-General of the Federation.

Others in attendance were Permanent Secretaries in the ministries of Education, Labour and Justice; as well as heads of key agencies, including the National Universities Commission (NUC), Salaries and Wages Commission, and the Budget Office.

He added that the meeting reviewed ASUU proposals line by line which would be fine-tuned by the committee’s technical team.

According to him, the team would submit a “clean report” that would be forwarded to the Yayale Ahmed-led committee to renegotiate the 2009 ASUU/FG Agreement.

“We want an agreement where every component is actionable and feasible.

”Nigerians can be assured that this government will keep our schools open and ensure our children remain in classrooms,” he stated.

He added that unlike in the past, the Ministry of Justice would be fully involved in the process to ensure agreements comply with constitutional provisions. (NAN)