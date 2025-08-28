Bala Mohammed: I Gave Up My Presidential Bid to Allow PDP Zone Ticket to South

•Our party made a mistake fielding Atiku in 2023, says Abba Moro

•Ortom gives condition to support whoever emerges PDP presidential candidate

Chuks Okocha and Alex Enumah in Abuja

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has expressed satisfaction with the zoning of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket to the South, saying he had to give up his ambition to allow the decision pull through.



In another development the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, yesterday, said the PDP made a mistake fielding former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate in the 2023 general election.



But a former governor of Benue State, Mr Samuel Ortom, has welcomed the zoning of PDP’s presidential ticket to the southern part of Nigeria, with a condition that his support would be determined by the choice of candidate.



Addressing journalists, the Bauchi governor said he was part of the decision regarding the zoning.



“I’m very satisfied with the resolution because I’m part of it– from the arrangement, strategy, and delivery.



“It’s an all-inclusive decision for us to have our national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, and sustain the existing zoning formula in the party offices and to zone the presidential office to the South so that we can have some sanity, understanding, and unity.



“I’m calling on Nigerians to know that politics is not about personal interest, it’s about self actualisation within the framework of party decisions, manifesto, and national development.



“Everything is predicated on sacrifice not interest and of course we must always give allowance, respect each other, and power comes from God.

“So, we are always available as governors, NWC, BoT to work towards making sure that PDP is a darling of Nigerians so that we can give everyone the political space or allowances to come and actualise their aspirations.”

Moro: It’s a Mistake Fielding Atiku in 2023



Meanwhile, Moro has said the PDP regretted fielding Atiku as its presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, describing the move as an error that cost the party dearly.



Moro, who spoke in an interview, revealed that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) made a bold decision to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the southern region, a move he insisted was rooted in fairness, equity, and justice.



“Zoning the ticket to the south was a strategic correction of past mistakes. To people who have been somewhat pessimistic about the resilience of the PDP, it could be shocking.



“You will recall that I have told you here that a lot of activities have been put in place by the PDP towards resolving some of the conflicts within the party. And that out of the ashes of the storm, we’re going to bounce back,” he stated, addressing the surprise that greeted NEC announcement.



Reflecting on the 2023 elections, Moro admitted that fielding a northern candidate like Atiku was a miscalculation.



He said, “Majority of us, virtually all of us, agreed that a mistake was made in 2023, fielding a northern candidate.



“And this time around, in the spirit of unity, in the spirit of fairness and justice, PDP leaders decided to swallow their saliva and say, look, let’s take this thing to the south, where majority of the people expected that it would have been.”



The Senate Minority Leader acknowledged the party’s regret over the 2023 outcome, stating that, “To lose a very monumental election in that disastrous manner, as it were, certainly is something for regrets.”



He explained the decision to open the ticket in 2023, allowing a northern candidate to succeed a northern president “backfired” as Nigerians resisted the move, contributing to the PDP electoral loss.



On the possibility of former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, returning to the PDP, Moro revealed ongoing efforts to woo him back.

“In the run-up to 2027, I’m aware that certain individuals have been talking to Peter Obi, saying, ‘hey, come back home. This is what we are likely going to do. And if you come, you stand a chance of being a candidate’,” he said.



He added that Obi’s potential return could bolster the PDP chances.



“If Peter Obi comes back and is the most favoured candidate, the most supported candidate, and becomes a candidate, the PDP will make an impact in the 2027 election,” he said.



Moro also addressed speculations about former President Goodluck Jonathan as a potential candidate, just as he dismissed concerns about constitutional barriers, but cited judicial precedents.

Ortom Gives Condition to Support PDP in 2027



A former governor of Benue State, Mr Samuel Ortom, has welcomed the zoning of PDP’s presidential ticket to the southern part of Nigeria, with a condition that his support would be determined by the choice of candidate.



Ortom, who noted that he and the other members of the G-5 had clamoured for the zoning of the ticket to the south in the 2023 presidential election, however observed that his support for the party’s presidential candidate in 2027, would be determined by the candidate the party brings forward.



Speaking on Arise News last night, Ortom commended the party’s leadership for taking the decision to zone the presidential ticket to the south.

But, when asked if the decision of the PDP would affect his earlier support for the incumbent president, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the former governor pointed out that his decision would be determined by the credibility of the PDP’s candidate.



“If we have a credible candidate” he said, “I will compare him with the current president and will take a decision.”



Discussing the possibility of the PDP fielding a presidential candidate, he said, “We’re waiting… if there is no presidential candidate then we will continue with the south.



“Let us what to see what will happen in the next few days and the build up to 2027,” Ortom added.



Five PDP governors later known as the G-5, led by former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, had in 2023 declared support for APC’s Tinubu, following the refusal of the PDP to zone its presidential ticket to the southern part of Nigeria.



Unfortunately, it was Ortom who headed the committee that zoned the party’s ticket to the north, making it possible for Atiku to run and clinch the party’s ticket.

However, while Ortom has refused to take responsibility for the decision of his committee, which he did not object as the chairman, he still sided with his allies to sabotage his party, while pointing fingers at others.



Ortom, who alongside his aggrieved colleagues openly declared support for Tinubu ahead the 2023 election, recently accused some people of sabotaging the PDP in the election, failing to admit his role in the mess the PDP found itself.



But after emerging president, Tinubu only appointed Wike Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and the minister had since declared support for Tinubu’s return in 2027, despite claiming membership of the PDP.



Curiously, while Ortom and Wike had openly declared support for Tinubu’s 2027 ambition, another member of the G-5 and Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde, has sided with his party and working with like-minds to get the behemoth back on its feet.