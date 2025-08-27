Social Media Post: Anambra House of Assembly Suspends Lawmaker for 3 Months

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State House of Assembly has suspended the member representing Ayamelum Constituency, Honourable Bernard Udemezue, for three months.

The suspension was announced on Tuesday during plenary at the Anambra State House of Assembly chambers by the speaker of the house.

Udemezue’s suspension was as a result of accusation by the house members over a post he allegedly made on social media, which was said to be damaging.

The lawmaker had in a WhatsApp message he shared in a group mostly populated by his constituents revealed his allowances as a lawmaker, and also added that he receives N10million quarterly from the state government for projects in his constituency. This didn’t seem to go down well with his colleagues.

A report presented by the House Committee on Rules, Business, Ethics and Privileges chaired by the Majority Leader and member representing Ekwusigo Constituency, Sir Ikenna Ofodeme, suspended Udemezue for three months without salary.

The committee described Udemezue’s conduct as unparliamentary, and recommended that he should not be seen within the assembly for the period of the suspension.

Udemezue who has been on social media calling out the assembly leadership insisted that he did nothing wrong as his sole aim of revealing his emoluments was to update his constituents on his stay in the assembly.

He insisted that he was only being victimized because he revealed that lawmakers collect N10million quarterly for projects in their constituency, insisting that some of the lawmakers pocket theirs, reason they were angry about the revelation.