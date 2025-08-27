SEC Grants Provisional Licence to Zigma-Alpha Asset Management to Operate as Fund, Portfolio Managers

James Emejo in Abuja

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Nigeria has granted official approval and licence to Zigma-Alpha Asset Management Limited, to operate as Fund and Portfolio Managers within the Nigerian capital market.

The commission conveyed the approval via a letter dated August 25, 2025, and signed by SEC Director, Registration, Exchanges and Market Infrastructure Department, Mrs. Hafsat Rufai, which was addressed to the company’s Managing Director, Dr. Bello Charles Kolawole.

The milestone marks a significant step in Zigma-Alpha’s mission to redefine wealth creation and capital management through innovation, precision, and client-centric solutions.

With the licence, the company is fully authorised to provide cutting-edge financial advisory, manage diversified portfolios, and design bespoke investment funds for individuals, institutions, and corporates.

Reacting to the approval, Kolawole said, “This licence is more than a regulatory milestone, it is a launchpad for our vision to set new standards in investment advisory and portfolio management in Nigeria.

“We are committed to using technology, global best practices, and deep market expertise to create long-term value for our clients.”

Zigma-Alpha’s entry into the market comes at a time when investors are seeking transparent, technology-driven, and innovative asset management solutions to navigate complex market conditions.

With a team of seasoned investment professionals and a strong governance framework, the company is positioned to serve as a trusted partner for wealth growth and preservation.

Kolawole, said at the core of company’s strategy is the integration of advanced financial technology (FinTech) to deliver real-time, data-driven investment insights, transparent reporting, and seamless portfolio management.

He added that the company’s board and promoters assured clients will benefit from good corporate governance and cutting-edge customer’s experience, AI-enhanced market analysis for sharper investment decisions, cloud-based portfolio tracking with secure, on-demand access, customised wealth management solutions aligned with clients’ unique financial goals, automated risk management systems to safeguard investments in volatile markets, and digital client onboarding for fast, secure, and paperless account setup, among others.

The company is ably led by seasoned board of directors and promoters and experience management team dedicated to delivering exceptional returns and financial security for clients.

The organisation combines strategic market insight, technological innovation, and personalised service to meet the evolving needs of individuals, corporates, and institutions in today’s fast-changing financial landscape.