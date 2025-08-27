Rotary Club of Ikeja Inducts Cybersecurity Analyst Olamide Mohammed

The foremost club in District 9111, Rotary Club of Ikeja has inducted Cybersecurity Analyst, Olamide Fatimat Mohammed into the club.

The induction of the latest Rotarian took place on Monday, August 25, 2025 during the weekly meeting of the club which took place at Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja.

Speaking at the induction, the club’s President, Rotarian Lanre Lawal said that the club was committed to inducting new members who are passionate about the ideals of Rotary, irrespective of gender.

Lawal added that, “Membership of the Rotary Club of Ikeja is not just about showing up; it’s about being part of a community of service and leadership.

“We have a membership committee that guides new entrants through the process and the committee did a good job with our new member. The key is commitment and consistent participation.”

Speaking on her induction, Rotarian Mohammed, who is a Cybersecurity Analyst at Fibertrain Corporation and Founder of AllThingsCyberTech, said she was elated joining the club.

According to her, “I joined the Rotary Club of Ikeja because its core values of service above self, integrity, and leadership align deeply with my personal principles. I believe strongly in giving back to society and making a meaningful impact beyond myself.

“Through Rotary, I see an opportunity to contribute to life-changing projects, connect with like-minded leaders, and grow in service while advancing the values of humanity and community.’’