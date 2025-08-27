  • Wednesday, 27th August, 2025

Rotary Club of Ikeja Inducts Cybersecurity Analyst Olamide Mohammed

Nigeria | 30 seconds ago
L-R: Past Assistant, Governor Dipo Onabanjo; new Rotarian, Olamide Fatimat Mohammed; and President, Rotary Club of Ikeja, Rotarian Lanre Lawal, at the induction ceremony of Mohammed on August 25, 2025.

L-R: Past Assistant, Governor Dipo Onabanjo; new Rotarian, Olamide Fatimat Mohammed; and President, Rotary Club of Ikeja, Rotarian Lanre Lawal, at the induction ceremony of Mohammed on August 25, 2025.

The foremost club in District 9111, Rotary Club of Ikeja has inducted Cybersecurity Analyst, Olamide Fatimat Mohammed into the club.

The induction of the latest Rotarian took place on Monday, August 25, 2025 during the weekly meeting of the club which took place at Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja.

Speaking at the induction, the club’s President, Rotarian Lanre Lawal said that the club was committed to inducting new members who are passionate about the ideals of Rotary, irrespective of gender.

Lawal added that, “Membership of the Rotary Club of Ikeja is not just about showing up; it’s about being part of a community of service and leadership.

 “We have a membership committee that guides new entrants through the process and the committee did a good job with our new member. The key is commitment and consistent participation.”

Speaking on her induction, Rotarian Mohammed, who is a Cybersecurity Analyst at Fibertrain Corporation and Founder of AllThingsCyberTech, said she was elated joining the club.

According to her, “I joined the Rotary Club of Ikeja because its core values of service above self, integrity, and leadership align deeply with my personal principles. I believe strongly in giving back to society and making a meaningful impact beyond myself.

“Through Rotary, I see an opportunity to contribute to life-changing projects, connect with like-minded leaders, and grow in service while advancing the values of humanity and community.’’

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.