NewGlobe’s Holistic Model Boosts Teaching Efficiency in Public Primary Schools

The Programme Managing Director of NewGlobe Nigeria, Laide Abel, has highlighted the organisation’s comprehensive, research-based model as a key driver of rapid learning improvements in government-owned primary schools across Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE NewsDay on Sunday monitored by THISDAY, Abel outlined how NewGlobe’s system-wide interventions, developed in partnership with several state governments, are delivering tangible gains in learning outcomes, teacher effectiveness, school management and education system quality.

“NewGlobe’s success comes from deeply researching all the issues that affect children’s learning outcomes, and addressing them through what we call a 360-degree approach,” Abel stated.

According to her, “Any solution must work at scale, which is why we deploy technology to every school, not just a few. At the heart of what we do are two critical goals: to transform the quality of education and to standardise it, so that a child in Ilorin receives the same quality education as a child in a remote community in Kwara.

“Imagine a child in primary six who cannot read the word ‘the’ or ‘you.’ What we do is rush in literacy and numeracy support, while still teaching at their level, so they can catch up before leaving school.”

Abel explained that NewGlobe provides teachers with digital tools, structured lesson guides, and continuous support through real-time coaching.

She added that all teachers are required to complete a 10-day intensive training programme before entering classrooms. “This equips them to use technology effectively, manage classrooms and motivate children to learn,” she said.

This approach by NewGlobe has greatly improved teachers’ effectiveness in different states. The training focuses on content delivery, classroom management, student assessment and using digital tools.

There is also continuous coaching and professional development based on data. This support helps teachers and school leaders achieve greater success. It has led to increased teacher confidence, fewer absences and greater classroom engagement.

The NewGlobe chief emphasised that Nigeria’s education challenge is not simply about access but about ensuring that children can actually learn.

She noted that poor foundational learning undermines the nation’s future and called on governments at all levels to invest in interventions that deliver measurable outcomes, not just infrastructure.

Abel emphasised that sustainable change requires collaboration between governments, communities and development partners. “If a child is unable to read, what you’re doing is effectively gagging them. And there are millions in that situation. This is not a linear problem. We all have to come together quickly,” she appealed.

NewGlobe’s research-based approach views education as a science. It combines effective teaching methods, carefully designed lesson plans, and digital tools developed from over 10 years of studying top teachers.

The system is continuously improved by looking at more than one billion data points each year. This creates a strong digital feedback loop that helps students achieve quick and measurable learning gains.

NewGlobe’s model is already being implemented in states including Lagos, Edo, Kwara, Jigawa and Bayelsa, where evidence shows significant improvements in learning outcomes. The programmes have led to a 17% rise in public school enrollment over two years.

For instance, in Kwara State, KwaraLEARN led to primary public school enrollment increasing by 60,000 children, going from 120,000 to 180,000 in just two years.

Teacher and student absenteeism has also dropped by 50% in Kwara State because of real-time digital monitoring and better school management. Additionally, the programme has more than doubled the percentage of teachers present in the classroom in one year.

Lagos State, with the EKOEXCEL programme, has recorded a 36.2% reduction in learning deprivation within 80 instructional weeks. This improvement brought the state to levels similar to those of upper-middle-income countries.

Students improved their literacy three times faster and doubled their progress in numeracy after just seven weeks.