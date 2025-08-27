NECO Refutes Recruitment Claims

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has dismissed reports circulating online that it is recruiting new staff, describing the claim as false and fraudulent.

While reiterating that adherence to due process remains its operating mantra, it has urged Nigerians to disregard the publication, warning that it was the handiwork of fraudsters seeking to deceive unsuspecting members of the public.

In a statement on Wednesday, in Minna, NECO’s Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, said the publication is a product of the imagination of fraudsters who are out to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

“The council has no plan to recruit new staff. The publication is a product of the imagination of fraudsters who are out to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians,” Sani said.

“The Council, under the leadership of Registrar and Chief Executive, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, would always follow due process and comply with existing laws when the Federal Government grants approval for recruitment.”

NECO further advised the public to verify information only through its official platforms, cautioning citizens against falling victim to fraudulent schemes.

This clarification comes amid a growing wave of recruitment scams across Nigeria, in which cybercriminals exploit unemployment pressures to trick job seekers into paying for fake job offers.