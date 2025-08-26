Rights Group Scores CJN Kekere-Ekun’s First Year Low•Wants strong punitive measures against erring judges

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A civil rights group, the Tap Initiative, has scored Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun low, in its evaluation of her first year in office as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The group in a statement released to journalists in Abuja, observed that the CJN in the last one year have done very little in bringing to reality the much-needed reforms in the judiciary.

A few days before Justice Kekere-Ekun assumed office in August 2024, civil society groups, senior legal experts, members of academia, and other reform advocates led by Tap Initiative outlined a specific and measurable agenda for her leadership.

“One year later, the verdict is clear: while the rhetoric has been loud, tangible reforms remain elusive”, said the Executive Director of Tap Initiative, Mr. Martin Obono.

The group while commending the CJN for overseeing the retirement of judges found guilty of age falsification, observed that her leadership style appeared “risk-averse, relying on speeches and moral persuasion rather than structural reforms”.

Besides, Tap Initiative claimed that while Justice Kekere-Ekun’s first year has been characterized by a clear articulation of the judiciary’s challenges, there was little or no tangible evidence of systematic reform implementation.

“The Chief Justice has consistently emphasized the need for e-filing, case management technology, and virtual hearings. However, there has been no nationwide rollout or measurable progress in digital court processes”, Obono stated.

In the area of Judicial Accountability, the statement pointed out that while the CJN had stated that the National Judicial Council (NJC) will discipline non-performing judges, no concrete disciplinary actions leading to deterrence have taken place.

“While these measures are commendable, they are manifestly inadequate considering that many of these offenses are criminal. The CJN should have recommended prosecution by law enforcement agencies.

“This reflects the broader problem with judicial accountability: judges often receive a slap on the wrist rather than facing the serious consequences of criminal prosecution for criminal actions”, the group added.

Similarly, Obono on the area of Ex-parte Orders, claimed that despite concerns about their misuse in political cases, no new guidelines or policy changes have been publicly announced addressing the issue, adding that, “These guidelines are very important given that the 2027 general elections are around the corner and politicians and political parties will try to exploit the lacuna for their gains.”

Tap Initiative concluded that, “the gap between identified priorities and visible outcomes remains significant”, and stressed that the upcoming year will be crucial in translating policy commitments into practical reforms that bolster judicial integrity and efficiency.

The group warned that unless urgent action is taken, the CJN risks being remembered as a “cautious caretaker presiding over inertia”, adding that, “The judiciary is too broken for half measures,”

According to the statement, “If Justice Kekere-Ekun is to leave a meaningful legacy, she must move from rhetoric to reform, from warnings to sanctions, from speeches to visible action. The next twelve months will determine the future trajectory of her tenure and Nigeria’s judiciary.”