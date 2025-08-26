Renaissance Africa Energy Joins International Oil, Gas Producers’ Body 

Peter Uzoho



Independent petroleum producer, Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, has become the third Nigerian company and the fourth in Africa to be welcomed into the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP).



Chief Executive Officer of IOGP, Mr. Graham Henley announced this in London, according to a statement by the spokesperson of Renaissance, Mr. Michael Adande.



The global organisation of oil and gas companies and associations is engaged in sharing best practices and data on health, safety, environment and operations.

“I am delighted to welcome Renaissance Africa Energy Company to IOGP. Having worked in Nigeria some years ago, I understand both their challenges but also the tremendous expertise and insights that they have to share. I look forward to welcoming Renaissance Africa Energy Company to our committees and subcommittees soon,” Henley said.



Speaking on Renaissance’s membership of the IOGP, the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Tony Attah, said: “We are very glad to have become a member company of the IOGP, barely five months since we completed the acquisition of Shell shares in the defunct Shell Petroleum Development Company. This is another milestone in our strategy to unleash a new beginning that enables energy security and industrialisation in a sustainable manner.”



Renaissance’s General Manager, Safety and Environment and Representative to IOGP, Elozino Olaniyan, expressed the operator’s excitement at the achievement.