Nigeria Deports 51 Foreigners Over Cybercrime

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has deported another batch of foreign nationals convicted for cybercrime and internet fraud, in a move the Agency says is aimed at protecting Nigeria’s digital space from international syndicates. According to a statement on Thursday, the EFCC confirmed that 50 Chinese nationals and one Tunisian, were repatriated in collaboration with the Nigerian Immigration Service.

The latest action brings the total number of deported convicts to 102, since the exercise began on August 15, 2025. Authorities say the repatriations will continue, in the coming days. The convicts were among 192 foreign nationals arrested in Lagos, during a sting operation based on intelligence reports. The syndicate they allegedly belong to, is described as one of the largest foreign-led cybercrime networks operating in Nigeria.

The EFCC said the deportations underline its determination, to ensure Nigeria does not become a safe haven for international criminals. “The successful conviction and repatriation of these individuals, sends a clear message: We will not tolerate the use of our nation’s digital space, for illicit activities that undermine our economy and national security”, the statement read.

Nigeria has been under global scrutiny for its battle against internet fraud, often linked to the infamous “Yahoo Yahoo” networks. Security experts say the involvement of foreign nationals shows how cybercrime in Nigeria has become increasingly transnational, requiring stronger border controls and intelligence sharing. The Commission gave assurance that more deportations are expected, as soon as investigations into other suspects conclude. Officials added that the crackdown will not only protect Nigeria’s image, but also d safeguard millions of young people whose online activities could be exploited by global criminal networks.

This is one of the largest coordinated deportations of convicted foreign cybercriminals in Nigeria’s history, according to observers, signalling a tougher stance by the EFCC against both local and international offenders.