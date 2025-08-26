National Assembly Clerk Declares Nigeria’s Democracy Firmly Rooted, Inducts 785 New Staff

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Barrister Kamoru Ogunlana, yesterday declared that Nigeria’s democracy has become firmly entrenched, noting the legislature has continued to grow stronger and more professional over the last 26 years.

Ogunlana, represented by Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly, Engineer Bashir Yero, made the remark at the induction ceremony of 785 newly recruited staff, held at the A-Class Event Centre in Abuja.

The new employees were recruited last December into Grade Levels 8 to 12.

According to him, the uninterrupted democratic governance since 1999 has not only erased the spectre of military intervention but has also provided the enabling environment for the legislature to consolidate its role as the bedrock of Nigeria’s democracy.

He said, “Our democracy has continued to stabilise, with no threat of military intervention, and the National Assembly as an institution has grown stronger, more professional, and more responsive to the needs of the Nigerian people.”

He told the new staff that their entry into the service of the National Assembly came at an auspicious time when the legislature demands deep commitment, professionalism, and productivity from its workforce.

He said, “Working in the National Assembly is more than a routine service; it is a calling that requires deep knowledge of legislative practice and procedures, high moral standards, and personal discipline.”

He further urged them to master the mission and vision of the legislature, keep abreast of laws, rules, and regulations, and embrace technology to meet the demands of modern legislative work.

The CNA assured the new employees that management remains committed to their welfare, citing prompt salary payments and the settlement of their first 28 days allowance as examples of this priority.

Ogunlana said, “As you settle into your roles, remember that the National Assembly is the symbol of our democracy.

“By serving here, you are directly contributing to the strengthening of governance and the consolidation of Nigeria’s democratic journey.”

Only last week, the Clerk also reassured over 3,000 legislative aides serving the 469 federal lawmakers of job security and improved remuneration as part of efforts to reposition the National Assembly workforce for better service delivery.