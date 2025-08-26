Lagos Judiciary Unveils Programme for 2025/2026 Legal Year

Stories by Steve Aya

The Lagos State Judiciary has released the line-up of events to mark the start of the 2025/2026 Legal Year, under the leadership of the Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Kazeem Olanrewaju Alogba.

According to the announcement, the celebrations will kick off on Monday, September 22, 2025, with simultaneous thanksgiving services at the Lagos Central Mosque, Nnamdi Azikiwe Street, and the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, both starting at 10 a.m. The thanksgiving, according to the Judiciary, is meant to offer gratitude for past achievements, and to seek divine guidance as the courts begin a new legal year.

Activities will continue on Tuesday, September 23, with the 2025/2026 Legal Year Summit at the Shell Zenith Bank Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos. The Summit will gather Judges, Lawyers, policymakers, and other stakeholders to discuss pressing issues in justice delivery.

The annual Summit has, in the past, provided a platform for reforms and dialogue, addressing concerns ranging from case backlog to technology adoption in courtrooms. This year’s edition is expected to focus on emerging challenges in the legal system, and ways to improve access to justice.

The Judiciary described the legal year celebration as more than a tradition, stressing that it reinforces Lagos State’s role as a model of judicial excellence in Nigeria.

Justice Alogba noted that the events are designed not only to celebrate milestones, but also to recommit the Judiciary to fairness, efficiency, and the rule of law.

Legal practitioners, invited stakeholders, and members of the public, have been encouraged to attend and participate actively in the week’s activities.