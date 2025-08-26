Kano Govt Claims 6.5 Billion Naira Scandal Funds Spent on VIPs, Others; CSOs Under Threat

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State Government has broken a two-day silence over the ₦6.5 billion allegation leveled against the Director General of Protocol, Government House, Abdullahi Rogo.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, stated that the funds were spent on VIPs for logistics, accommodation, welfare, and management of the governor’s itineraries within and outside the country.

This was as the League of Civil Society Organisations in the state has lamented that its members were under threats, intimidation, and harassment following their recent call for the suspension of those public officials in the Kano government accused of corruption, pending the outcome of ongoing investigations.

But Bature has lamented that even though the case was currently under litigation at the High Court, the opposition parties in the state were working hard, to exaggerate the matter by misinforming the general public.

He clarified that the Directorate of Protocol not only handled critical responsibilities in Government House but also coordinated official engagements, state visits, receptions, ceremonial events, and logistics including handling honorariums and other interventions as well as special assignments.

“The Directorate of Protocol is equally entrusted to provide required logistics to VIPs and VVIPs, which include the presidency, ministers, foreign aides, and other diplomatic visitors on official state visits to the governor.

“Expectedly, over 95 per cent of the responsibility of the Directorate of Protocol involves large volumes of financial transactions and more often than not, settles liabilities incurred on the state at the instance of His Excellency.” the statement added.

The Director General of Protocol, Abdullahi Rogo, had allegedly returned the sum of N1,109,230,000 to the recovery account of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC).

The Anti-graft Agencies were alleged to have discovered that Rogo was operating an account [0505572562] with Alternative Bank under the name AH Bello Business Solutions Limited, which recorded inflows of N3.06 billion and outflows of N2.59 billion between August 2024 and February 2025.

He was also accused of using personal Zenith Bank account [1003666925] which recorded N2.28 billion inflows and N2.26 billion outflows between January 2022 and January 2025, leaving a balance of N39.3 million.

But the League of Civil Society Organizations, in a statement by its leader, Comrade Bala Abdullahi, has expressed concern over how their members had come under intense pressure, harassment, and outright threats from influential individuals and vested interests determined to silence our collective voice.

He explained that “two members of our coalition, after sustained intimidation of their families and relatives, were coerced into issuing disclaimers and withdrawing their earlier stance.

“This worrisome development clearly points to an orchestrated attempt to weaken civil society’s role as watchdogs of democracy and accountability in Kano State.

“Even more troubling are credible reports that certain powerful individuals, dissatisfied with our principled position, are now resorting to manufacturing sinister measures to clamp down on us,” the statement added.

The coalition, however, warned that, “Any harm, harassment, or intimidation meted out to any of our members or their families should be traced directly to these individuals and their collaborators within the system.

“We hold the Police, Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies in Kano and at the federal level fully responsible for the safety of our members.”

The group vowed that the organisation would not be cowed as the bedrock of democracy was the ability of citizens and civic groups to hold leaders accountable without fear of persecution.

“Any attempt to criminalise legitimate civic engagement sets a dangerous precedent that endangers both democracy and social justice in Kano State,” the statement maintained.