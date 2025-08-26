Haske Refutes EFCC’s Fraud Allegations, Says He Is Not on the Run

A businessman, Mr. Bashir Abdullahi Haske, has dismissed recent allegations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accusing him of involvement in a multi-million dollar fraud and of evading justice under the guise of a medical emergency.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer of his office in Abuja on Tuesday, Haske said contrary to EFCC’s claims, he voluntarily honoured the anti-graft agency’s invitation, appeared before investigators and provided comprehensive answers to all questions.

“I am not on the run. I am committed to clearing my name and cooperating with lawful investigations. All I ask is that EFCC conducts its duties within the ambit of the rule of law and without political interference,” he said.

The statement further noted: “The attention of Mr. Bashir Abdullahi Haske has been drawn to recent allegations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accusing him of involvement in multi-million dollar fraud and claiming that he is evading justice under the guise of a medical emergency. Mr. Haske categorically denies these allegations and wishes to set the record straight.”

According to the statement, Haske submitted documentary evidence clearly proving the legitimacy of his financial dealings and businesses.

Despite his cooperation, EFCC allegedly denied him administrative bail, even after he satisfied all conditions imposed.

He alleged that he was unlawfully detained, during which his health deteriorated severely, resulting in a near-fatal collapse in custody, adding that it was only after the commission was allegedly confronted with the grave implications of his possible death in detention that he was hurriedly released on bail.

Haske is currently undergoing medical treatment for complications he claimed were directly caused by the unlawful detention.

He described EFCC’s fresh claims that he is “running away” as both shocking and disingenuous, given that his medical situation was allegedly precipitated by the commission’s own misconduct.

The businessman stressed that he has no political ambition or involvement, noting that he is neither a politician nor a supporter of any political actor, adding that his marriage to a political figure should not be exploited as a pretext for persecution.

He also accused EFCC of attempting to drag Interpol into what he called a politically motivated campaign.

“Interpol itself has responsibly affirmed that political witch-hunting falls outside its mandate, yet EFCC has attempted to use the important body to further its unlawful and politically motivated campaign,” the statement said.

Reiterating his stance, Haske maintained that he is not fleeing from justice and remains ready to provide any information legitimately sought by EFCC, provided such inquiries are carried out in an atmosphere free from intimidation, harassment and political manipulation.

He urged the EFCC to return to its lawful duty of fighting genuine financial crimes and desist from weaponizing its mandate for political ends.