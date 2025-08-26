‘Boniface Knee Injury Made Worse By Personal Training’

After AC Milan pulled out of plans to take Victor Boniface on a one year loan with possibility of making it permanent, top German publication, Kicker, has reported that abnormalities on the right knee of the Super Eagles striker as the major reason the Italian giants dumped the deal.

Boniface underwent series of tests at La Madonnina Clinic and Galeazzi Hospital in Milan last week. There were issues over his right knee (prior ACL injuries).

The publication stressed further that the problems of the knee were made worse by personal training Boniface underwent during the holidays.

“The attacker’s right knee showed abnormalities during his fitness test in northern Italy. These were likely exacerbated by the individual training programme the Nigerian international completed with a private trainer in the summer before the start of preseason,” Kickerreported.

It went further to state that Boniface who has already suffered two cruciate ligament tears in his career, “had to repeatedly cut back since the start of training due to strain issues that the club never specified.”

Kickeralso reported that there is a little chance that Milan could still revisit the transfer issue. “There’s apparently still a small loophole in the deal,” it reported.

“The Italians want to sign two attackers. With the first transfer, they want to play it absolutely certain that the candidate can help them immediately.

“However, if other options don’t materialise for the second striker transfer, according to information from Italy, it’s not out of the question that Milan might revisit Boniface,” Kickerconcluded