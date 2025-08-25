Zenith Bank Women’s League Phase Two Begins In Ilorin, Jos

The Phase Two of the 2025 Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Women’s Premier League, sponsored by the Zenith Bank PLC, is expected to get underway at the University of Ilorin Multi-Purpose Sports Centre, Ilorin, today, August 25, 2025.

The second phase of the Atlantic Conference will end on September 1, 2025.

The Chairperson of the Women’s Basketball Premier League, Perpetua Clement, confirmed the federation’s readiness to adhere to the dates.

According to Clement, necessary machinery have been put in place for a hitch-free completion at the Atlantic Conference of the League, with the Savannah Conference billed for Jos, the Plateau State capital.

In the 1st phase which took place in Benin, defending Champions, Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries Basketball team and First Bank, had a good run against others like Dolphins, Bayelsa Blue Whales, and First Deep Waters.

In the Savannah Conference, Air Warriors and Plateau Rocks are the high fliers in a group which also has Customs, Kada Angels, HAM Warriors, Titans, Royal Aces and Nasarawa Amazons.

The Savannah Conference second Phase is also billed to start today in Jos.

The sponsor of the league, Zenith Bank, has assured stakeholders that the organisation is ready to continue its commitment to the development of the game in Nigeria.

Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Dame Adaora Umeoji (OON), stated that the sponsors are always proud of the league which over the years has produced results for Nigeria.

“We look forward to the second phase because that is where the finalists will emerge. We are working towards making the tournament better every year,” Umeoji said in a statement.

The NBBF President, Musa Kida, confirmed that the Final 8 billed for Lagos in which the best eight teams from the two conferences will vie for the title, will hold between September 14 and 18, 2025