  • Monday, 25th August, 2025

Ojo, Obieze Win Indian Independence Day Golf Tourney at Ikeja 

Sport | 11 seconds ago

Winners have emerged in the second edition of the India Independence Day Golf tournament which held over the weekend at the Ikeja Golf Club.

The golf tournament was a huge success, and the Indian community didn’t spare anything to serenade all participants at this edition. The inaugural edition held on August 17, 2024.

In the Men’s Category, Babatunde Ojo fired 33 points to emerge while Goke Akinboro (33 points) and Mojeed Aberuagba (31 points) won the second and third positions respectively. Dipo Dawodu (31 points) and Kayode Adedayo (31 points) were in the Reserve position.

For the ladies, Lynda Obieze won the event with 34 points while Queen Ebosetale Okhuleigbe and Afolashade Opawunmi finished second and third with 32 points and 30 points respectively.

In other categories, Arun Sharma emerged winner in the Longest Drive for men, just as Ebosetale Okhuleigbe took the title in the women’s category.

Mike Laleye won the auxiliary prize in the Nearest to the Pin for men, while Chichi Alamu triumphed in the women’s catgory.

Speaking at a dinner to mark the end of the memorable tournament, Captain of Ikeja Gold Club, Rasheed Adebisi, thanked the Indian community in Nigeria for bringing the tournament to the club, just as he assured them of a more cordial relationship between the two countries.

He said: “India is 79 years old today (Sunday). We will try to support their community because the relationship between India and Nigeria has come a long way,” Adebisi stated.

