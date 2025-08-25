H1: Africa Prudential Records 75% PBT Growth, N41.35bn Assets 

Africa Prudential Plc has announced a strong performance for the first half of 2025, posting a 75 per cent year-on-year growth in Profit Before Tax to N1.98 billion, compared to N1.13 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

The unaudited results released in Lagos showed that Profit After Tax rose by 73 per cent to N1.35 billion from N779million in the corresponding period of last year. Net total income also increased significantly by 64 per cent to N3.3billion, against N2 billion recorded in 2024.

The company said total assets climbed to N41.35bn as of June 2025, representing a 38 per cent rise from N29.95 billion in the same period last year, while shareholders’ fund grew by 15 per cent to N11 billion, despite a N1.2 billion dividend payout earlier in the year. Speaking on the results, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Africa Prudential, Catherine Nwosu, said the performance underscored the strength of the company’s diversified income base and its resilience in a challenging macroeconomic environment marked by inflation, foreign exchange volatility and high interest rates.

She said, “Our first half performance of 2025 reflects the strength of our diversified income base and the commitment of our people to delivering value despite a challenging operating environment. We are especially pleased to have rewarded our shareholders with a bonus issue this year, the first in the history of the company. This further underscores our dedication to delivering long-term returns while sustaining growth.”