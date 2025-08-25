Breaking: PDP Zones 2027 Presidential Ticket to South

The Peoples Democratic Party has zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to the South.

The decision was reached during it National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Monday.

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP national spokesman, while presenting the communique issued after the meeting, said the NEC approved recommendations of the zoning committee after extensive deliberation.

He said that the existing zoning arrangement for NWC positions would remain in place for the national convention in November to elect a new national working committee (NWC).

“That all PDP national office positions currently in the northern region of the country remain in the northern region,” he said.

“That all PDP national office positions currently in the southern region of the country remain in the southern region.

“That having retained the position of the national chairman in the northern region of the country, the presidential candidate of the party for the 2027 general election is hereby zoned to the southern region.

“That the regions should immediately micro-zone positions within its region for implementation.”

