Boniface’s AC Milan Move Collapses Amidst Concern Over His Knee

Kunle Adewale

Nigeria international, Victor Boniface’s hopes of sealing a move to AC Milan, has collapsed after the Italian giants pulled out of the deal following concerns raised during his medical.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker travelled to Milan in midweek for a series of medical tests ahead of the proposed loan transfer.

However, medical complications were flagged during the examination, forcing the club to reconsider the move to bring him to San Siro. Concerns were allegedly raised over a lingering knee injury.

If the deal had been completed, Boniface reportedly would have won the jersey number 22 at Milan following the footsteps of Brazilian great Kaka. He would have become the seventh Nigeria to play for Milan, following the footsteps of Aliyu Datti, Taribo West, Kingsley Umunegbu, Nnamdi Oduamadi, Taye Taiwo, and most recently, Samuel Chukwueze.

Belgian journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, reported yesterday that Milan have made a final decision not to proceed, stressing that the information was “confirmed.”

This is the second time in seven months that a transfer away from Leverkusen has broken down for Victor Boniface.

In January, the 24-year-old Super Eagles striker came close to joining Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr in a deal worth around €70 million. The forward had already prepared to travel before the move was cancelled, with Al Nassr opting instead to sign Colombian striker Jhon Duran.

Milan had been eager to add firepower to their attack, with Boniface viewed as a strong partner for Rafael Leão and a possible complement to fellow Nigerian Samuel Chukwueze, who joined from Villarreal in 2023.

Leão had even welcomed the prospect of the Nigerian arriving at San Siro. But with the deal now off, Boniface will remain in Germany.

The striker is under contract with Bayer Leverkusen until 2028 and is expected to rejoin Erik ten Hag’s squad. The Dutch manager endured a difficult Bundesliga debut at the weekend, as his side slipped to a 2-1 home defeat against Hoffenheim.

Nigeria’s Nathan Tella featured for Leverkusen, while compatriot Kevin Akpoguma appeared as a second-half substitute for the visitors.

For Boniface, the collapse of another high-profile move is a frustrating setback. Still, his presence offers Leverkusen much-needed depth as they look to recover from a stuttering start under Ten Hag.

Bayer Leverkusen will next make the trip to face Werder Bremen on Saturday, August 30.