Ahead of FIFA U-20 W/Cup: Dutch-based Stockbrink Nets Brace in Flying Eagles Training

Rising star, David Stockbrink has showed his worth by netting brace in Flying Eagles training as they prepare to hoist Nigeria’s flag at the forthcoming FIFA Under 20 World Cup, scheduled to hold in Chile from September 27 to October 20, 2025.

Stockbrink, born of German father and Nigerian mother, who originated from Delta State, was spotted dazzling during the team opening training session which was held during the week at the FIFA Goal Project Pitch, Abuja.

The session which lasted several hours, also saw the Dutch based lad mingle with the rest of the squad in order to cement lasting and positive relationship.

The 18 year-old Furtuna Sittard forward who had earlier missed the 2025 African Youth Championship owing to injury, declared his fitness and readiness ahead of the biannual tourney.

Having witnessed an intensive training session which saw coach Zubairu splitting the squad into two different part, Stockbrink was able to stamp his name in gold while he positively wait to make the final squad to Chile.

“ “It’s a pleasure for me to join the rest of the squad. The camp spirit has been high, and everyone is here to showcase talent. The tournament isn’t going to be an easy task, and I’m sure that’s why the camp is thrown open for early preparation.”

“I ought to have made my debut earlier at the Africa Youth Championship, but my dream was halted owing to an injury I sustained a few days before the tourney, and I thank God and am back on my feet.”

“I’m here to play with passion, knowing fully well Nigeria is a country where one has to showcase their best in order to be selected. I have all it takes to wear the green and white jersey, and I promise to never let Nigeria down. I’m also using this medium to urge my fans to keep supporting me, for I can’t do it all alone. I’d also love to acknowledge my mother, who hails from Nigeria. It’s a thing of joy for me having an ambition to feature for Nigeria in the forthcoming tournament in Chile, and with the quality players I have seen in camp, I think we’re good to go,” he stated.