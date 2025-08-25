Adeleke Commended for Completion of 1,250MW Power Plant at Omotosho

Chinedu Eze

The Chairman and Managing Director of Pacific Holdings Limited, parent company of Pacific Energy Company Limited, Dr Deji Adeleke, has been commended for the completion and unveiling of 1,250MW power plant in Omotosho, Ondo state.

The commendation was made by Ede Senior Citizens Club which extended warm congratulations to its patron, Dr. Adeleke, for the completion of the critical project which will boost power production in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Alhaji Mumini Lekan Salami, President of the Executive Management Committee, the Club described the landmark project as a bold step towards addressing one of Nigeria’s most critical development challenges—stable and reliable power supply.

“Power is the backbone of industrial development and a vital infrastructure for boosting civilization. The investment of our dear patron, Dr. Deji Adeleke, in this sector is highly commendable and worthy of celebration,” the statement said.

The Club further noted that the project not only demonstrates Dr. Adeleke’s visionary leadership and commitment to national development but also serves as a shining example for other indigenous entrepreneurs in Ede and across Nigeria.

“We, the members of the Ede Senior Citizens Club, together with the people of Ede, congratulate you and pray for sustainable and profitable operations of this laudable investment. It is our wish to see more of such strides from the sons and daughters of Ede, and indeed, Nigeria at large,” the statement added.

The Club described Dr Adeleke as a pacesetter and beloved patron whose contributions continue to inspire the community.