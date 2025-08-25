ADC to Tinubu: Declare Emergency in Katsina, Zamfara over Growing InsecurityChuks Okocha and Folalumi Alaran in Abuja 

African Democratic Congress (ADC) says President Bola Tinubu should declare a state of emergency in Katsina and Zamfara states following a wave of violent attacks that have claimed over 140 lives in the past two months.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, ADC described the killings in the two states as a clear indication of a total collapse in Nigeria’s security architecture, and criticised the federal government’s handling of the crisis.

The party specifically condemned the recent massacre in Malumfashi, Katsina State, where 30 worshippers were reportedly shot dead in a mosque and 20 villagers were burned alive in their homes.

It made reference to the killing of 47 persons in Zamfara State, including 38 victims executed, despite ransom payments.

ADC said, “This evil act epitomises the horrors that Nigerians have been forced to endure under this administration. It is also damning proof of the collapse of our national security, prompting even the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to urge citizens to learn self-defence.”

The opposition coalition criticised Tinubu for what it called misplaced priorities, accusing him of focusing on international engagements while domestic crises festered.

“It is disheartening that instead of confronting these tragedies with the seriousness they demand, President Tinubu continues to travel abroad, chasing photo-ops, while citizens are dying in droves,” the statement added.

ADC also rebuked governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for holding a political meeting in Zamfara State shortly after the killings.

It stated regarding the PDP rally, “Rather than standing in solidarity with their grieving colleague and community, they staged a political rally in a town still reeling from mass murder. Their ceremonial posturing and smiling photo ops are deeply insensitive.”

Beyond calling for a state of emergency, ADC also demanded a total overhaul of the country’s security framework.

“The recent advice by the CDS for citizens to arm themselves is perhaps the clearest indication yet that our internal defence system needs urgent reform,” the party added.

ADC accused both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and PDP of putting politics above the welfare of Nigerians.

It said, “Neither the APC nor the PDP genuinely cares about the people. Their obsession with power and politics has blinded them to the pain and suffering of Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, the factional leadership of ADC, under Nafiu Bala, dismissed as fake a resignation letter purportedly attributed to him, describing it as a fraudulent creation by desperate political actors.

In a statement issued by Director of Media and Public Affairs in the Office of the National Chairman, Dr. Christopher Okechukwu, the group said the document dated May 18, 2025 was neither authored nor signed by Bala, and it lacked the official insignia of ADC.

It emphasised that Bala had not resigned from his position and would continue to lead the faction.

The statement said, “The National Leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), under the legitimate and constitutionally recognised Acting National Chairman, Hon. Nafiu Bala, hereby issues this statement to categorically deny the existence of any legitimate resignation letter from Hon. Nafiu Bala and to expose the malicious plot engineered by former National Chairman, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, and a coalition of power-seeking elements attempting to hijack the party’s structures through undemocratic means.

“The ADC emphatically denies the authenticity of a resignation letter purportedly authored by Hon. Nafiu Bala and dated May 18, 2025. This document is entirely fabricated, fraudulent, and maliciously circulated by certain mischievous elements within and outside our party seeking to undermine the ADC’s constitutional leadership and sow discord among our members.”

The group maintained, “Hon. Nafiu Bala has not at any time resigned from his position as Deputy National Chairman of the ADC, nor has he relinquished his leadership role following the legitimate transition processes outlined in the party constitution.

“The fraudulent document, which lacks official party letterhead, emblems, or insignia, represents a desperate attempt to create confusion and destabilise the party’s operations.”