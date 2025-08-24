Will Tinubu Decide Who Wins Lagos in 2027?

No election is ever really far away in Lagos. Even with two years to go, the 2027 governorship race has already taken on the rhythm of a street carnival.

According to critics, since Lagos politics has always felt less like a chessboard and more like a crowded bus, it is no surprise that everyone is pushing forward and nobody is willing to step back. In such a seemingly chaotic space, is it weird to wonder whether President Bola Tinubu will be the one to decide who takes the driver’s seat?

Already, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s Support Group is pressing for a comeback. Their volunteers knock on doors, urging voters to dust off their PVCs. To them, Ambode is the man to carry Tinubu’s banner in Lagos, a steady hand to steady the party.

Others, however, believe Lagos should be more than a presidential fiefdom. Labour Party’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour insists leadership is Nigeria’s deepest wound. In his telling, the future won’t be decided by recycled names but by a coalition bold enough to wrest power from the ruling party’s grip.

And then there’s MC Oluomo. With a grin and a microphone, he has already crowned Seyi Tinubu, the president’s son, as Lagos’s “future of progressive leadership.” The endorsement, as expected, went viral, sparking memes, outrage, and no shortage of speculation about dynasties in the making.

But prophecies have entered the fray, too. Primate Elijah Ayodele warns that Lagos could slip away if the APC insists on an anointed candidate. “With the wrong choice,” he declared, “Lagos will be on fire.” Even faith, it seems, has grown wary of imposition.

So who will decide? The voters, say optimists. The president, whisper critics.

Perhaps the real answer lies in the unpredictable dance of Lagos politics, where buses rarely follow the map and every passenger claims to know the road. 2027 may yet prove that not even Tinubu holds the last ticket.