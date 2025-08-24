PDP Govs to Party Faithful: Resist Attempts by Anti-party Forces to Derail Convention

*Accuse APC of intimidation, anti-democratic actions in last by-elections

*Commend resilience of members in overcoming defections

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have urged the members of the party to resist all attempts by those they described as anti-party forces to derail the November 15 National Convention of the party to be held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.



While commending the resilience of the leaders and members of the party in overcoming “orchestrated” defections, the governors also hailed members of the party for their loyalty in the face of intimidation and anti-democratic actions of the government led by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a communique issued yesterday at the end of their meeting in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, the governors, who met under the aegis of the PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), also urged the party faithful to see the main opposition party as the only democratic institution and viable alternative for restoring Nigeria along the path of good governance and national development.



According to the communique signed by the Chairman of the forum, and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, the governors “extensively deliberated on the state of the nation, the security situation, the erosion of democratic values, as well as ongoing efforts to reposition the party and make adequate preparations for its forthcoming national convention”.

“The forum expresses profound gratitude to members and supporters of the PDP nationwide for their steadfast loyalty in the face of serious intimidation and untold anti-democratic actions of the APC-led federal government in the last by-elections.



“The forum commends the resilience of PDP leaders and members in overcoming orchestrated defections, stressing that such distractions cannot diminish the party’s strong grassroots appeal or the growing public yearning for the return of affordable living and relative security experienced under PDP-led administrations,” the governors said.

The governors urged the PDP members and the entire citizenry to hold fast to the vision and principles of the party, in spite of what they described as growing intimidation of the opposition by the government in power.

“This sad situation should only be seen as the sign of the desperation of a political party with no agenda, no vision, and doomed to face inevitable rejection by the masses,” the governors added.



The governor reaffirmed their full commitment to the resolutions of the 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party held in July 2025 regarding the November 15 National Convention.

They urged the members of PDP “to resist all attempts to derail the convention by anti-party forces” and “see the PDP as the only democratic institution and viable alternative for restoring Nigeria along the path of good governance and national development.”

The camp of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, had declared that it was not aware of the planned national convention.



Wike also gave conditions to participate in the national convention, insisting that the outcome of the South-south Zonal Congress of the party held in Calabar, Cross River State, which saw the return of the former Vice Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, must be recognised.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had rejected the outcome of the congress and appointed a caretaker committee headed by Emmanuel Ogidi as the chairman of the South-south zone of the party.

But the former Rivers State governor warned that a fresh crisis could erupt if the PDP refused to acknowledge the zonal congress that elected Orbih as National Vice Chairman, South-south.

He said, “Well, it is over for now. There are a few things remaining, and I have told them that they must do it. Our congress was held in Calabar, and there’s nothing anybody can tell us. If they want to have another round of crisis, so be it. In that congress, Chief Dan Orbih emerged as the National Vice Chairman. They never wanted congress to hold, but congress was held.



“The so-called acting national chairman of the party wrote a letter to INEC after the congress held that the congress had been postponed. There is no two ways about it. The National Vice Chairman of PDP South-south is Chief Dan Orbih. If they don’t agree, that’s another round of crisis,” he threatened.

Wike also argued that the party must deal with its South-East zonal chairman, Ali Odefa, who had been sacked from the party by an order of a court of competent jurisdiction.

“The South-east vice chairman, Ali Odefa, is no longer a member of the party. These are the things I tell people. What I don’t like is impunity. And for someone like me, we will not condone it. I will not allow it. We will fight it except they correct it.’’

Wike added that the national convention being put together by the party might end up in crisis if the anomalies in the PDP were not corrected.



“They said that they are going for their convention in November. I am not part of it until they have corrected it. Let us wait; there is still time for them to resolve it. Before you talk about the convention, resolve the matter. If the matter is not resolved, there will be a crisis,” Wike reportedly added.

However, in the communique, the PDP governors reaffirmed the party’s commitment to rescue Nigeria and Nigerians from the “divisive governance style of the APC, whose policies have continued to cause more hardship and misery on the people.”

On the issue of insecurity, the governors commended the initiatives by the government of Zamfara State in significantly curbing insecurity within the state.

While condemning the continued monstrous killings in Katsina, Plateau, Niger, and Benue states, as well as in other parts of the country, the PDP governors called on the federal government to be more responsive to the lives of the citizenry.

They alleged over-militarisation of the last by-elections, saying the elections were characterised by widespread irregularities, vote buying, and violence.

The governors called on Nigerians to be more circumspect in protecting their votes.

The PDP governors lauded the government and people of Zamfara State for their uncommon hospitality and also congratulated Governor Dauda Lawal on his exemplary leadership and notable achievements in infrastructure, health, education, other social services, and security.

“The forum commiserates with the Government and people of Zamfara State on the passing of the Emir of Gusau, and equally with the Government and people of Oyo State over the recent loss of traditional rulers,” the communique added.

The governors in attendance include: Mohammed (Bauchi), Lawal (Zamfara), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), and Ademola Adeleke (Osun).