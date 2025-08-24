One Year of Illegal Incarceration of Okuama Leaders

Exactly one year after the military arrested and clamped into detention the leaders of the Okuama community in Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State, the leaders have remained in the custody of the military without trial and access to their families, doctors and lawyers.

The leaders were arrested in connection with the killing of 17 officers and soldiers on a controversial peace mission to the community on March 14, 2024.

The detainees include: Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, Chief Belvis Adogbo, Pa. James Oghoroko (now deceased), Mr. Dennis Okugbaye, Mr. Dennis Amalaka, and Mrs. Mabel Owhemu

The six who were arrested between August 18 and 19, 2024, have allegedly been denied access to doctors, lawyers, and family members.

Oghoroko, who was the President-General of Okuama Community, reportedly died from torture and alleged inhumane treatment in military detention, while the health and safety of the others have remained uncertain.

The news of his death was disclosed in a statement issued in December 2024 after leaders of Okuama had an emergency meeting in the community.

Unfortunately, Oghoroko’s death could not touch the hearts of the military authorities to grant bail to other detainees or charge them to court if they have sufficient evidence linking them to the killing of the soldiers.

They have continued to languish in custody under alleged sub-human conditions.

By the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and all known international human rights laws, the incarceration of the Okuama leaders without trial, is a clear violation of their fundamental human rights.

The military’s insistence on handling investigations into the Okuama killings instead of handing over the case to the police violates Nigeria’s criminal justice system as it is incompatible with democratic principles.

At a recent press conference in Okuama, convened by Human Rights Advocate and Chairman of Citizens Right Concern Enhancement Initiative (CRCEI), Comrade Edewor Egedegbe, the leaders of the community alleged that “the Nigerian Army has continued to act in gross disregard of constitutional provisions that guarantee the dignity of the human person and the right to a fair hearing.”

They called on President Tinubu, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and Senator Ede Dafinone to intervene, insisting that “there is no prima facie evidence in the possession of the military to justify the continued detention of our leaders.”