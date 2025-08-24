Obi Calls for Improved Security after Massacre of 50 Worshippers in Katsina Mosque by Terrorists

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said that unless the government tackles the root cause of insecurity, Nigeria will continue to mourn avoidable deaths.

This is as he condemned the alleged neglect of one of Nigeria’s most celebrated goalkeepers, the late Peter Rufai.

Obi said this in response to the massacre of over 50 worshippers killed in a mosque by terrorists in a community in Katsina State.

In a post on his X handle, the former Anambra State governor said: “The tragic news from Katsina has grown even more devastating, as the search continues with over 50 bodies now recovered.

“This horrendous act goes beyond an attack on innocent worshippers; it is another painful reminder of the worsening state of insecurity in our nation.

“Nigerian lives must now have value to us as leaders; we cannot continue to treat these incidents as ordinary statistics. Behind every number is a father, a mother, a child and lives cut short with families shattered. The dignity of human life must be restored as a sacred priority in our country.

“I repeat that unless we urgently tackle the root causes of insecurity, we will continue to mourn needless losses.

“My heartfelt condolences once again go to the grieving families, the people and government of Katsina, and all Nigerians who live in fear of such daily tragedies.

“May we find the courage to rebuild a nation where the security of lives and property is not a privilege, but a right guaranteed to every citizen. A New Nigeria is POssible.”

Meanwhile, Obi yesterday condemned the neglect of one of Nigeria’s most celebrated goalkeepers, Peter Rufai, who died recently.

Obi, who wore a somber look when he visited the Amuwo Odofin residence of the late Rufai, mourned the passing of the national hero, lamenting Nigeria’s recurring neglect of its sporting icons once they leave the limelight.

He explained that he would have been present at Rufai’s burial but only received information about the date on Friday morning — the very day the goalkeeper was laid to rest in Lagos.

Determined to pay his respects, Obi said he flew into Lagos yesterday and went directly from the airport to Rufai’s home.

Family members, including Rufai’s younger brother Bruce, and his sisters – Bosede and Dele, received him warmly, with their voices ringing with excitement as he entered.

Obi, who was accompanied by former Super Eagles star, Sylvanus Okpala, commiserated with the family.

He also prayed for the repose of Rufai’s soul, and encouraged his family members to find strength in their grief.

“I’m here to say I am very sorry about the passing of our great goalkeeper,” Obi said.

“I didn’t know about the burial date in time. I only heard yesterday while I was in Abuja. I flew into Lagos this morning and came here straight from the airport. Please be consoled. May his soul rest in peace.”

Bruce Rufai responded on behalf of the family, saying: “We can’t thank you enough. We felt abandoned by the authorities, but your coming here is consoling. It has lifted our spirits. We are honoured by your presence, Your Excellency.”

Speaking afterward, Obi said: “Rufai was a celebrated goalkeeper and a captain of the Eagles. He was one of the finest players of his generation. I feel pain at how our nation continues to neglect those who gave their best in service.

“Rufai was a national figure who played with dignity, and from what I gathered, he deserved better treatment. This neglect reflects a troubling pattern in how we treat our sportsmen and heroes.”