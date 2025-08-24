BUILDING A NIGERIAN DREAM

A policy conference for Youth urges them to assume leadership roles and contribute meaningfully to national development, writes BASHIR IBRAHIM HASSAN

On August 12, 2025, the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja hosted the Policy Conference for Youth with the theme “Rethinking National Unity: Governance Reforms for Strengthening Social Cohesion in Nigeria.” The conference was chaired by the Governor of Kebbi State, Dr Nasir Idris. The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, was the special guest of honour, while the Senior Special Assistant to the President on International Cooperation and Secretary-General of CosPAL, Amb. Dapo Oyewole made a brilliant and eloquent presentation on the conference’s theme. The conference combined artistry and intellect. Guests were welcomed with saxophone renditions and spoken-word poetry, setting a vibrant tone. But beyond the aesthetics, the conference was about the substantive role of youth in shaping Nigeria’s development trajectory.

At the heart of the event was the Policy Challenge Award, designed to encourage young people to develop evidence-based policy solutions to national challenges. Out of more than 800 participants across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, 16 finalists were selected. Their presentations ranged from grassroots inclusivity frameworks to reforms of Nigeria’s Federal Character Principle.

·Team DOUG (University of Lagos) focused on collaboration to address Nigeria’s declining social cohesion. Team One (Adeleke University) developed the Harmony in Diversity Initiative, proposing grassroots frameworks for inclusivity beyond the educated elite. Team Trailblazer (University of Lagos) proposed reforms to strengthen the Federal Character Principle for greater national unity.

Ultimately, Team One clinched the top prize, but the diversity and depth of ideas led Professor Bala Mohammed, a co-moderator, to conclude that “everyone was a winner.” Beyond cash rewards, participants also secured internship placements with government, civil society, and private sector organisations.

Amb. Dapo Oyewole reminded the youth that change is possible if they sustain their efforts, citing the transformational leadership of Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki in South Africa as examples of resilience and hope.

A panel session titled “Youth as Leaders” showcased accomplished young Nigerians who have translated education, expertise, and passion into public service.

Khalil Nur Khalil, currently Economic Adviser to Katsina State Governor, highlighted his journey to becoming the youngest director in Nigeria’s civil service. Dr Jamila Mohammed Dahiru, a lecturer and former Bauchi State Commissioner for Education, emphasised that governance is not only for intellectuals but for all citizens. Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, Special Adviser on Communications at the NCC, shared experiences from his time in national communication strategy and governance.

Their consensus was that youth must be prepared academically and mentally to seize opportunities in governance and policymaking.

One of the key figures who reflected the objectives of the conference was Ayokunnu Ojeniyi, Managing Director of Reverso Business Services Ltd and founder of the Future Pathways Development Initiative. He has established a reputation for integrating innovation, technology, and governance, and previously served as a technical assistant on ease of doing business in the Office of the Vice President. In his speech, he challenged young Nigerians to adopt a mindset shift: “We are a people with a government, not a government with a people. Leaders must give young Nigerians a reason to dream. They say there is an American Dream; can we not birth a Nigerian Dream?”

Ojeniyi recounted his journey from developing a complaint app with a friend to working as an aide to Vice President Osinbajo. He stressed that success requires adequate and careful preparation, resilience, and the courage to “dance with the system” rather than merely criticise it. He also called on leaders to end systemic barriers such as school closures, nepotism, and stifling regulations that rob young people of hope. For him, youth must see themselves not as spectators but as co-owners of Nigeria’s destiny.

The Policy Conference for Youth was not merely a one-day event; it underscored the readiness of Nigeria’s youth to assume leadership roles and contribute meaningfully to national development in the present, rather than at some distant future.

Hassan is a Journalist