At Thought Pyramid Lagos, Auchi Art Royal Returns in Force

Yinka Olatunbosun

Timely and resonant, 1499 Art Force may sound like a military operation, but it is in fact one of the most significant exhibitions on Lagos’s art calendar this year. Hosted by Thought Pyramid Art Centre, it brings together 14 distinguished alumni of Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State—painters and sculptors whose shared journey has evolved into the formidable collective now called Auchi Art Royal.

Their story stretches back more than two decades. United by their graduation year, 1999, the artists first regrouped in 2003 for a Lagos debut titled Kindred Spirit. That initial reunion, modest in scale, planted the seed for what would become a legacy of exhibitions—Free Style in 2007, Intrinsic in 2010, and most recently, the 25th anniversary show Constellation in 2024 at Iwalewa Gallery, Lagos, which featured the full complement of 14 members for the first time.

This year marks a new chapter. Rebranded as Auchi Art Royal, the collective now carries a name that mirrors both its heritage and aspirations. Their current exhibition, 1499 Art Force, cleverly fuses their graduation year with their number, signaling the strength of their bond and the creative power they wield together.

For Olorogun Jeff Ajueshi, founder and artistic director of Thought Pyramid, hosting the show is a point of pride: “One year after their third showing, they now return with renewed purpose, vision, and under a new identity. It is a true honour that Thought Pyramid Art Centre, Lagos, has been selected as the first gallery to host this newly rebranded collective.”

Ajueshi added that the gallery, which has championed artistic collaboration for nearly two decades, sees the values of unity, creative brilliance, and cultural continuity reflected in the group.

Indeed, walking through 1499 Art Force is to witness not just mastery of form and style, but a sense of class and grace that recalls royalty—a fitting aura for artists who have grown together and endured the test of time.

The road here has not always been smooth. After graduation, distance and limited communication tools made it difficult for the class of ’99 to stay connected. But through patience and persistence, they built momentum, staging shows that steadily solidified their reputation in Nigeria’s contemporary art scene. Now, with members including Asuku Musa Momoh, Ashikodi Okwudili, Dudu Emmanuel, Oisereme Pius, Franklyn Enebeli, Joe Nsek, John Anabui, Kingsley Bramah, Klaranze Okhide, Igba Henry, Imhonigie Imoesi, Nosa Osadolor, Ola Balogun and Titus Agbara, Auchi Art Royal stands as a testament to what collective vision can achieve.

As the exhibition runs through August 25, it serves as both a celebration of heritage and a challenge to the next generation of artists—undergraduates and fresh graduates alike—to build communities, champion one another, and trust in the enduring value of shared beginnings